Trump Gets Shocking News From Double Whammy of Poll Results

“I have heard from Republicans that there is concern at the Trump campaign amongst the operatives that actually really do know the political wherewithal, the turnout and enthusiasm numbers aren’t where they need to be,” Hoover said.

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are practically neck and neck in their polling across seven battleground states, with both candidates juggling marginal, low-single-digit leads that are falling within the pollsters’ margins of error.

Polling in the last two election cycles has been notoriously fruitless. In 2016, pollsters failed to foresee Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—three wins that handed him an Electoral College victory. The following cycle, they continued to overestimate the Democratic nominee, predicting that President Joe Biden’s margin would be about four percentage points higher than it actually turned out to be in competitive swing states.