Trump Gets Shocking News From Double Whammy of Poll Results
Donald Trump’s internal polling isn’t looking so great.
Just days out from Election Day, Donald Trump still doesn’t have the votes to reclaim the White House—at least, that’s according to data reportedly obtained by his campaign.
During a CNN roundtable Wednesday night, Republican strategist Margaret Hoover claimed that internal polling from inside the Trump campaign suggested that despite a reported early groundswell of support, the campaign’s lackluster polling results are “giving them pause.”
“I have heard from Republicans that there is concern at the Trump campaign amongst the operatives that actually really do know the political wherewithal, the turnout and enthusiasm numbers aren’t where they need to be,” Hoover said.
Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are practically neck and neck in their polling across seven battleground states, with both candidates juggling marginal, low-single-digit leads that are falling within the pollsters’ margins of error.
Polling in the last two election cycles has been notoriously fruitless. In 2016, pollsters failed to foresee Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—three wins that handed him an Electoral College victory. The following cycle, they continued to overestimate the Democratic nominee, predicting that President Joe Biden’s margin would be about four percentage points higher than it actually turned out to be in competitive swing states.
Harris better hope that same statistical failure doesn’t play out on Tuesday, else Trump will sweep in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, reported ABC News.
But a Gallup poll published Thursday offered a hidden boon for the Harris campaign: a 77 percent enthusiasm metric among likely Democratic voters. That’s just a couple percentage points away from its highest point during the 2008 Obama era. It’s also up significantly—by roughly 20 percent—from what it was during the spring, before Harris had replaced Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.