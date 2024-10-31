Trump’s Surprising Secret Adviser for a Potential Second Term
Donald Trump has reportedly brought back a major figure from his first time in office.
In an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday, Jared Kushner said there was “zero” chance he’d join his father-in-law Donald Trump on the last stretch of the campaign.
“We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him. But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward,” said Kushner.
However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Kushner is done with politics or wouldn’t join Trump’s team in the case of a win.
In early October, journalist Michael Tracey asked current Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick who was in charge of advising the transition team. Lutnick couldn’t name a soul—except for Kushner.
“Jared Kushner is a big help to me … he’s absolutely helping me,” said Lutnick.
While Kushner previously said he wasn’t looking to return to the White House, he was heavily involved in sabotaging the 2020 transition and played an integral role in the 2016 transition team, alongside Steve Bannon and Mike Pence.
As Rolling Stone explained, “Kushner may be trying to stay out of politics publicly, but he is one of the few remaining Trump loyalists with first-hand experience on a transition.”
In an administration obsessed with loyalty, blood (even through marriage) is thicker than water.