Vulnerable GOP Senator Caught Making Embarrassing Error in Campaign Ad
Deb Fischer seems to be practically begging to lose the Nebraska race
Someone on Deb Fischer’s team may want to ask her to identify Nebraska on a map.
The incumbent Republican senator, who’s facing a tough race this November, recently put out a campaign ad that described Nebraska as a “great place to raise families,” while showing beautiful, sprawling footage of anywhere but Nebraska.
Most of the footage comes from stock images titled “Patriot American Flag Flies over Anytown, USA,” sourced from various parts of the northeast. The New Republic’s Paige Oamek found one of the clips in the ad comes from a small town in Pennsylvania.
The mix-up comes at a dangerous time for Fischer in her race against independent challenger Dan Osborn. The Navy veteran and political outsider is reportedly within just two percentage points of Fischer. This is the closest Nebraska has come to being flipped away from red in years.
The Osborn campaign immediately seized on the gaffe.
“Maybe if Deb spent less time at fancy D.C. fund-raisers schmoozing her big corporate donors, she’d actually be able to recognize the state she’s running for Senate in,” Osborn said to The New York Times. “Since Deb so badly wants a New England vacation, Nebraskans will happily fire her on Nov. 5.”
The Osborn campaign also called back to Fischer’s prior uses of inaccurate stock footage to portray Nebraska, namely Ukraine and Romania.
On Thursday, a spokesman for Fischer faulted a “screw-up by a vendor” for the error.