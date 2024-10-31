Vulnerable GOP Senator Caught Making Embarrassing Error in Campaign Ad

Trump approached her at an event at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, and they talked for about 15 minutes. Afterward, one of Trump’s assistants told Keul that Trump wanted a “private meeting” with her. She went, and Trump allegedly “jumped” on her as soon as she entered the room.



“I was not prepared. I tried to do what I could to get rid of him. “He kissed me on the lips and on the neck. He tried to lift my dress,” Keul told The Daily Mail. “He was grabbing and touching my body everywhere he could.” She thinks that her height (six-foot-one) was what helped fend him off.

Keul tried to get Trump to stop by asking him if they could talk, and they did for the next 30 minutes. He asked to see Keul again, and she agreed.