Elon Musk Sure Seems Scared After That DOJ Warning on His Dumb Lottery
The Justice Department warned Elon Musk that his $1 million giveaway could come with a prison sentence—and it appears he’s actually paying attention.
After receiving a warning from the Justice Department, Elon Musk has stopped his $1 million giveaway to swing voters from his super PAC.
The tech CEO pledged Saturday to give away the hefty sum each day to one registered voter in a battleground state who signed America PAC’s pro–First and Second Amendment pledge. Every day since then, a winner has been announced: three Pennsylvania voters and one North Carolina voter.
However, the move immediately raised legal questions, as it’s a federal crime to pay someone to register to vote, punishable by a fine of $10,000, five years in prison, or both. Experts were divided, with Musk’s plan falling into a legal gray area at best. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called the move “deeply concerning,” and author Stephen King accused Musk of “paying to register Republicans.”
Then the DOJ sent a warning letter to America PAC Wednesday, and there hasn’t been a giveaway since. Musk has also been uncharacteristically quiet on the subject. It would appear that the tech mogul has been scared straight by the federal government.
Musk is still engaging in political activity, even if he can’t make people millionaires. He met with conservative media baron Rupert Murdoch earlier this week to discuss the election, likely strategizing over how to get Donald Trump into the White House. He and Trump have coordinated to suppress negative stories about the Republican ticket on Musk’s X platform. Musk has also followed Trump’s lead, spreading debunked conspiracy theories as well as misinformation.
While he can’t skirt federal law, Musk has still been using his money for cynical political tactics, such as funding opposing ads to Arab American voters in Michigan and Jewish voters in Pennsylvania. But in the short term, it appears that the world’s richest man has learned that there are legal limits to how he can influence the election.