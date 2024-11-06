Trump Wins Georgia and Gets One Terrifying Step Closer to Presidency

Trump is leading 50.8 percent to Harris’s 48.5 percent according to the AP’s count thus far, possibly thanks a pro-Trump takeover of the state elections board. Trump also had bad blood with the state’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, but still got Kemp’s endorsement in the end.



Trump’s victory returns the state to a Republican presidential candidate, as was the case when he won the Peach State in 2016. In 2020, Joe Biden pulled off a rare victory when he won the state by 11,779 votes, or a 0.2 percent margin. Republicans had won the state in every other presidential election since 1984, with the exception of 1992, when southern Democrat Bill Clinton was on the ballot.

Trump will be glad to have won Georgia, especially after his fake elector scheme failed in 2020. The former president and convicted felon has already pulled off victories in the battleground state of North Carolina. Results in the remaining battleground states have yet to be announced.

