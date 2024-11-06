Trump Wins Pennsylvania in Near Final Death Blow to Kamala Harris
Donald Trump is one very, very tiny step away from winning the White House.
Donald Trump has won Pennsylvania in the 2024 general election, the Associated Press projects.
The win gives Trump Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes, giving him a grand total of 267 electoral college votes—a measly three votes away from the 270 needed to win back to the White House. Pennsylvania was a must-win state, and Kamala Harris, who has 214 electoral votes, is now all but guaranteed to lose.
The former president and convicted felon has already pulled off victories in the battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia. Results in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada have yet to be announced.
Trump is the only Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988, as the former president also narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton there in 2016 by just over 44,000 votes. This time, Trump is leading by 193,937 votes, according to the AP’s count thus far. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the state by just over 81,000 votes.
