Trump Wins Pennsylvania in Near Final Death Blow to Kamala Harris

The former president and convicted felon has already pulled off victories in the battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia. Results in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada have yet to be announced.

Trump is the only Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988, as the former president also narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton there in 2016 by just over 44,000 votes. This time, Trump is leading by 193,937 votes, according to the AP’s count thus far. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the state by just over 81,000 votes.



This story has been updated.

