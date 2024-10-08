Skip Navigation
Paige Oamek
/

Trump Team Lashes Out After Damning Report on His Close Ties to Putin

Donald Trump’s campaign team is pissed after journalist Bob Woodward detailed all the evidence that the former president is close to the Russian leader.

Donald Trump yelling
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s campaign team is lashing out against a journalist following news that the former president secretly kept in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin after leaving the Oval Office.

A statement put out by Trump’s communications director, Steven Cheung, is rife with ad hominem attacks against journalist Bob Woodward, calling him a “total sleazebag,” “an angry, little man,” “a truly demented and deranged man,” and also “a boring person with no personality.”

Twitter screenshot Sam Stein @samstein: Trump is taking the Woodward book well (screenshot of full statement from Steven Cheung)

In his new book, War, which Trump’s campaign says “belongs in the bargain bin of the fiction section of a discount bookstore,” Woodward writes that Trump has made at least seven calls to the Russian leader since leaving office. Trump also allegedly secretly gave Putin Covid-19 testing equipment during the early days of the pandemic.

“Please don’t tell anybody you sent these to me,” Putin told Trump, according to the author, out of concern for the backlash Trump would undoubtedly face. “I don’t care,” said Trump. “Fine.”

Woodward also says that in one incident at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, Trump told a senior aide to leave so he could have “a private phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Accusing the investigative journalist of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Trump’s team has denied his close relationship with Putin, stating that none of what Woodward writes is true, without any real rebuttal.

Following the news, Trump posted an edited clip of Robert Mueller on Truth Social, calling the investigation the “RUSSIA HOAX!”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump’s Hurricane Conspiracies Are Already Hurting His Biggest Fans

Donald Trump started his hurricane disinformation campaign to hurt Kamala Harris. Instead, his supporters are struggling.

An aerial view of flood damage from Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Republicans have launched a host of lies and disinformation throughout the 2024 hurricane season. So far, conservative leaders in heavily affected regions, including Florida and Georgia, have accused the Biden administration of diverting funds from FEMA to assist undocumented immigrants entering the country (a charge that FEMA has fervently rejected), claimed that working with the White House to expedite disaster relief “seemed political,” and have conspiratorially suggested that the hurricanes are a government manipulation.

But the depth and depravity of the Donald Trump–swirled fiction stretches even further, even to the point of harming one of the MAGA leader’s strongest voting blocs.

By Tuesday, it became clear to federal officials that the lie that FEMA was out of money had stopped people from actually requesting their aid in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which devastated large swaths of North Carolina and Georgia.

Speaking with CNN, former Republican communications strategist Douglas Heye lamented how Trump’s own supporters were bearing the brunt of the misinformation.

“The area of North Carolina that was hit is overwhelmingly Republican,” Heye, a North Carolinian, told the network. “By spreading this misinformation, you’re hurting your own voters first. And we know Donald Trump takes his people sort of as a special case, he’s damaging them for his own political goods. That’s malicious.”

But the magnitude of disaster caused by the bold-faced lies will only come to light after the full hurricane season has passed. On the immediate horizon swirls another massive superstorm, Category 5 Hurricane Milton, which is scheduled to slam the west side of Florida by Wednesday evening. Central Floridian leaders have repeatedly warned Milton’s arrival at the Sunshine State’s shores will be a catastrophic event that will claim lives and demolish the region, with forecasted 10-to-15-foot storm surges that Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has described as “not survivable.”

“I can say without any dramatization whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you’re going to die,” Castor told CNN on Monday, a warning she said she has never issued before.

Speaking with MSNBC on Monday night, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he had “not seen” weather emergency–related inaccuracies “ever before at this level.”

“You and I both remember a time when an extreme weather event, a natural disaster, actually brought people together,” Mayorkas told host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “Now, unfortunately, tragically, quite frankly, it is politicized. And what happens is, the people who are victimized by the natural disaster are the ones who will suffer.”

“It sows distrust in their government, and therefore they don’t seek the help that they truly need,” Mayorkas continued. “We have funds to put in their pockets to be able to help them address immediate needs. These individuals are not seeking that relief because of the disinformation, the intentionally false information, they are receiving.”

Edith Olmsted
/

Harris Shreds DeSantis for “Utterly Irresponsible” Hurricane Response

Kamala Harris called out Ron DeSantis for ducking her calls.

Kamala Harris speaks to reporters
Evelyn Hockstein/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Kamala Harris had harsh words for Governor Ron DeSantis, after the Republican dodged her calls ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall in Florida.

As Milton intensified Monday into a Category 5 storm over the Gulf of Mexico, DeSantis decided not to respond to offers for emergency assistance from the vice president because her calls “seemed political,” according to one of his aides.

Harris was asked later that day about DeSantis’s reported refusal to take her calls outside of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

“People are in desperate need of support right now,” Harris said. “And playing political games at this moment, in these crisis situations—these are the height of emergency situations—it’s utterly irresponsible, and it is selfish, and it is about political gamesmanship instead of doing the job that you took an oath to do, which is to put the people first.”

DeSantis responded to Harris’s comment during an interview on Fox News Monday night.

“For Kamala Harris to try to say that my sole focus on the people of Florida is somehow selfish, is delusional,” DeSantis said. “She has no role in this. In fact, she’s been vice president for three and a half years. I’ve dealt with a number of storms under this administration. She has never contributed anything to any of these efforts, and so what I think is selfish is her trying to blunder into this.”

DeSantis said he was already in contact with President Joe Biden and FEMA director Deanne Criswell, and noted that he’d worked well with Biden and former President Donald Trump to manage weather emergencies, but that Harris was “the first one who’s trying to politicize the storm.”

“I don’t have time for these political games,” DeSantis said.

Surely, DeSantis must be thinking of an entirely different Trump, because the Republican presidential nominee has done more than his fair share of politicizing natural disasters in the last two weeks.

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Trump baselessly claimed that the Biden administration had failed to contact Republican officials, and had prevented aid from reaching Republican areas.

He has repeatedly claimed that there have been no federal rescue efforts in western North Carolina, where the flooding and damage is most severe. His lies have then been parroted by Republican lawmakers and conservative pundits, spreading rampant misinformation about federal and state relief efforts as part of his crusade to smear the Biden-Harris administration ahead of the election.

And this kind of dangerous partisanship isn’t new for Trump. While in office, Trump was hesitant to send aid to areas where people voted against him, such as wildfire-stricken California, according to two former White House staffers.

DeSantis has also been known to put politics before his constituents—especially when it comes to climate issues. Under DeSantis’s leadership, Florida has rejected at least $11 billion in federal funds in the past few years, arguing that the money was part of an “ideological agenda” pushed by the Biden administration. Some of these million-dollar programs were rejected because they included measures for climate resiliency.

“It’s so painful to watch as DeSantis turns people into political talking points against the Biden administration,” Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said in January, in response to the report that her state had lost out on billions. “He’ll do it regardless of how it hurts his constituents in Florida. And since he has no logical reason for rejecting those funds, it must be political.”

Earlier this year, DeSantis signed a bill that would eliminate “climate change” as a priority in the state’s energy policies.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Trump Quietly Sent Putin Covid Tests in 2020, Shocking New Book Says

A new book by the journalist Bob Woodward reveals how Donald Trump helped prioritize the Russian leader’s health in the early days of Covid-19.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shake hands
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and amid a shortage of working Covid tests, Donald Trump secretly sent some tests to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The revelation comes from an upcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward, War, which is scheduled to be released October 15. Putin accepted the tests but worked to keep the gift secret out of concern for backlash against Trump. He told Trump not to reveal that he sent any tests to Moscow, according to Woodward’s book.

“I don’t want you to tell anybody because people will get mad at you, not me,” Putin reportedly told Trump.

The Russian autocrat may have had a point as, at the time, states around the country were having trouble getting supplies to fight the virus, and Trump was treating the virus as more of a public relations concern. Trump told governors in the pandemic’s early months that they would have to buy their own supplies rather than rely on the federal government, saying that the White House was not a “shipping clerk” for vital resources.

At the same time, though, the federal government was outbidding states. For example, Massachusetts’s governor at the time, Charlie Baker, told Trump his state was outbid three times by the federal government for critical supplies. Now Woodward’s reports show that not only was Trump unwilling to procure testing supplies to help state governments, he was secretly sending them to Putin for his personal use.

Putin and Trump have remained in contact even after Trump left the White House, according to Woodward. The two may have spoken as many as seven times since 2021, and in one instance earlier this year, Trump sent an aide away from his office at his Mar-a-Lago estate so he could speak on the phone privately with Putin.

Their close relationship is apparent in what Trump publicly says about Russia and its autocratic leader. The former president said at a press conference last month that Ukraine should surrender to Russia and make things “much better,” basically saying his plan should he return to the White House is to give Putin whatever he wants. To wit, he’s also said he wants to “use sanctions as little as possible” against countries like Russia, Iran, and China.

Woodward is heavily critical of Trump in the book, comparing him unfavorably to Richard Nixon, the president at the center of the Watergate scandal that was exposed five decades ago by Woodward and his Washington Post colleague Carl Bernstein.

“Trump was the most reckless and impulsive president in American history and is demonstrating the very same character as a presidential candidate in 2024,” Woodward writes.

Paige Oamek
/

MTG Revives Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory in Time for Hurricane Milton

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is doubling down on her dangerous hurricane conspiracy theory.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

With another hurricane rapidly approaching, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking the opportunity to boost her increasingly unhinged conspiracy theories about the weather.

In a post Monday evening, Greene wrote, “Ask your government if the weather is manipulated or controlled,” re-upping her outlandish ideas that a mysterious “they” can control the climate.

Twitter screenshot Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 @RepMTG: Climate change is the new Covid. Ask your government if the weather is manipulated or controlled. Did you ever give permission to them to do it? Are you paying for it? Of course you are.. 7:26 PM · Oct 7, 2024 · 1M Views

The dangerous post comes after the Georgia representative also revived her antisemitic conspiracy theory about Jewish space lasers over the past week.

As MTG doubles down on her conspiracy theories, Jewish lawmakers have been targeted over the insane dog whistle.

Perhaps Greene is trying to distract from her horrible hurricane response last week, when she was missing in action, catching a football game with Donald Trump as Hurricane Helene pummeled her state.

Rapidly intensifying storms are a result of climate change, but as Hurricane Milton picks up speed, Greene is not offering her constituents anything besides her conspiracies that “climate change is the new Covid,” meaning, to her, it’s made up and controlled by the government.

Making natural disasters a cultural war issue is incredibly dangerous. On Monday, Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back against right-wing misinformation coming from Fox News about the hurricane response. Similarly, over the weekend, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called for “politicians, billionaires and grifters who peddle lies during a time of crisis” to be held accountable. “Spreading false information to sow chaos hurts real people.”

It’s clear that Greene’s hurricane response is all hot air.

More on the consequences of MTG's conspiracy theory:
MTG’s Dumb Hurricane Conspiracy Takes on Sinister New Twist
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Manages to Makes October 7 Memorial Service All About Him

Donald Trump what essentially became a campaign stop with a very weird song choice.

Donald Trump smiles and points while standing in front of an Israeli and a U.S. flag
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Nobody knows how to take advantage of a spectacle quite like Donald Trump.

On October 7, the Republican presidential nominee opted to honor the one-year anniversary of the war between Israel and Palestine by unceremoniously snapping smiling photos next to images of hostages and dancing to one of his favorite rally tracks.

During his speech, Trump suggested that the people killed in the conflict—which has so far claimed nearly 42,000 Palestinian lives as well as 1,200 Israelis, the majority of whom died during the initial Hamas attack—would be able to say they sacrificed their lives for “something very special.” He then oddly danced across the stage.

“We will have achieved the dream of some generations,” Trump said. “We are going to make this. We are going to turn this. And you can never say a total positive because all of those people that have died, but we’re going to turn this into something where they can be proud of what’s happened. They can say, ‘We sacrificed our lives for something very special.’”

Trump then walked off stage while double punching his fists into the air to “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People—one of dozens of music groups who have sued the former president for the unauthorized use of their music.

It was, all in all, a busy day full of questionable media appearances for the former president.

Speaking earlier with New York radio show Sid & Friends, Trump claimed that “nobody’s done more for the Jewish people than I have.” And in an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump insisted that the state of Israel—not necessarily Jewish Americans—needed to “get smart” about supporting his candidacy while speculating about the potential “waterfront property” real estate development possibilities in Gaza.

“I think that Israel has to do one thing,” Trump said. “They have to get smart about Trump, because they don’t back me. I did more for Israel than anybody. I did more for the Jewish people than anybody. And it’s not reciprocal.”

Edith Olmsted
/

60 Minutes Epically Drags Trump for Chickening Out of Interview

Host Scott Pelley debunked every single one of Donald Trump’s excuses for not agreeing to the interview.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

CBS’s 60 Minutes brutally roasted Donald Trump over his baseless excuses for not appearing on the show.

The Monday episode, which included an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, began with an explanation from host Scott Pelley about exactly why viewers wouldn’t be hearing from the Republican presidential nominee for the first time in more than 50 years.

“It’s been a tradition for more than half a century that the major party candidates for president sit down with 60 Minutes in October. In 1968 it was Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey. This year Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump accepted our invitation, but unfortunately last week, Trump canceled,” Pelley said.

Pelley explained that the Trump campaign had requested that the 60 Minutes team meet the former president for a sit-down interview in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, as well as a meeting in Butler, Pennsylvania, to which they had agreed.

But on September 9, they received word from Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung that the campaign was still working on the logistics for interviewers to come to Butler. Days later, Cheung called to say the president had confirmed the plan.

“Then, a week ago, Trump backed out,” Pelley said.

“The campaign offered shifting explanations,” Pelley explained. “First it complained that we would fact-check the interview. We fact-check every story.”

“Later, Trump said he needed an apology for his interview in 2020. Trump claims correspondent Lesley Stahl said in that interview that Hunter Biden’s controversial laptop came from Russia,” Pelley said. “She never said that.”

“Trump has said his opponent doesn’t do interviews because she can’t handle them. He had previously declined another debate with Harris, so tonight may have been the largest audience for the candidates between now and Election Day.”

Pelley noted that “both campaigns understood this special would go ahead if either candidate backed out,” before transitioning into the interview.

During a rambling speech on Sunday, Trump claimed he’d ended the 2020 interview after Stahl incorrectly fact-checked him about Hunter Biden’s laptop. In reality, he had thrown a fit about how inappropriate it was to be asked “tough questions” before storming off.

“Ah, it’s terrible. So we’re waiting for an apology, they want to do it again,” Trump said Sunday.

“I’ll do it again, but they gotta apol—don’t you think I should make them apologize?”

In the latest 60 Minutes episode, Pelley demonstrates the power of a good fact-check. Trump’s words, and those of his campaign, don’t match up to reality—exposing his unwillingness to face it.

In a post on Truth Social Tuesday morning, Trump ranted about Harris’s interview. “The Interview on 60 Minutes with Comrade Kamala Harris is considered by many of those who reviewed it, the WORST Interview they have ever seen,” Trump wrote, before incoherently rambling about the negative “reviews” of the federal response to Hurricane Helene.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Elon Musk Joins Tucker Carlson and Makes Vile “Joke” About Harris

Elon Musk is bringing back his dangerous “joke” about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Elon Musk
Richard Bord/WireImage

Elon Musk joined Tucker Carlson for an interview Monday night, and laughed about what he believes is a lack of assassination attempts against Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

The tech CEO deleted an X post in mid-September after the second attempt on Donald Trump’s life, where he joked that “no one is trying to assassinate” Biden or Harris. Now he’s making it clear that he didn’t regret his words.

“Nobody has even bothered to kill Kamala because it’s pointless,” Musk said, as he and Carlson laughed. “What do you achieve? Nothing, you just bought another puppet.”

“It’s deep and true, though,” Carlson said, before Musk replied, “Nobody’s tried to kill Joe Biden. It’d be pointless.”

Last month, Musk’s comments drew the attention of the Secret Service, who announced that they were aware of the post and were looking into it. After deleting the post, Musk took to X to try and explain away his comments.

“Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on X,” Musk posted at the time. “Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text.”

This time around, Musk seems to have found a receptive audience in Carlson, although the comment still isn’t funny. It seems to be a product of his embrace of the right, like the A.I. photo he posted of Harris dressed in a red uniform with the insignia of the Soviet Union. He’s made a habit of posting misinformation about the vice president too. Musk should be more careful about what he posts, because one of his sycophants or fans might get the wrong idea.

Edith Olmsted
/

MTG’s Dumb Hurricane Conspiracy Takes on Sinister New Twist

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s claim that “they can control the weather” was a dog whistle to antisemites everywhere.

Marjorie Taylor Greene looks to the side
Chris Kleponis/AFP/Getty Images

It looks like antisemites are really latching on to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s conspiracy theory about Hurricane Helene.

In the aftermath of the Category 4 storm, Jewish government officials have been targeted by antisemitic conspiracy theories, according to The Forward, a national Jewish media outlet.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer, and FEMA spokesperson Jaclyn Rothenberg have become targets of antisemitic abuse online, only days after Greene boosted an antisemitic smear of her own.

Last week, Greene amplified a right-wing conspiracy theory that the government may have manufactured the deadly hurricane.

“Yes they can control the weather,” Greene wrote on X Thursday. “It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.” She also seemed to imply that the government had been targeting Republican areas, which Donald Trump has also suggested.

Not only is this theory outrageously anti-science, but it is also built on an explicitly antisemitic trope. Notably, Greene’s outlandish suggestion also lacks any semblance of reason. While telling her credulous public that Democrats could rule the heavens and summon a deluge upon them, Greene failed to address why Democrats didn’t use that omnipotence to, let’s say, win in Georgia by more than 12,000 votes in 2020—a markedly more pedestrian task, surely.

Greene has not taken down the post, nor apologized for spreading misinformation.

Now criticism over the federal response to Hurricane Helene has been infused with the very same invective, as trolls place the blame for human suffering on the religious and ethnic identities of Jewish leaders.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Republican North Carolina State Senator Kevin Corbin pleaded with his constituents to stop spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories, including one that the “government is controlling the weather from Antarctica.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Team Trump Reveals Most Important Quality in New White House Employees

All staffers in a second Donald Trump administration must share a “vision.”

Donald Trump and Howard Lutnick are seen in profile as they stand next to each other
Adam Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Howard Lutnick

Any future administration under Donald Trump will place a premium on one attribute in executive branch staffers over all others: total allegiance to the MAGA leader.

In an interview with the Financial Times published Monday, Trump transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick explained that incoming staffers would be given their positions based on their devotion to Trump’s vision for America—and to Trump himself.

While explaining how Trump’s last administration buckled under the weight of staff turnover due to disagreements in “vision,” Lutnick said that the new plan is to eradicate any internal hostility to the Republican’s plans.

“They’re all going to be on the same side, and they’re all going to understand the policies, and we’re going to give people the role based on their capacity—and their fidelity and loyalty to the policy, as well as to the man,” the Wall Street billionaire told the publication.

Lutnick joined Trump’s transition team in August, alongside former Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon.

In the same interview, Lutnick attempted to outright dismiss the influence of Project 2025 on Trump’s plans for government.

“Project 2025 is an absolute zero for the Trump-Vance transition,” Luntick told the Financial Times. “You can use another term—radioactive.”

But that total repudiation of the wildly unpopular, 920-page Christian Nationalist manifesto hasn’t been so clear from Trump’s platform. Trump’s proposal to dismantle the Department of Education wholesale is nearly identical to Project 2025, while other Project 2025 policy points aren’t terribly far removed from what Trump has claimed is his legitimate platform, Agenda 47.

Project 2025 has proposed revisiting federal approval of the abortion pill, banning pornography nationwide, placing the Justice Department under the control of the president, slashing federal funds for climate change research in an effort to sideline mitigation efforts, and increasing funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

