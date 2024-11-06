Are We Just Ignoring How Russia Openly Helped Trump on Election Night?

Trump is certain to appoint an attorney general who will not only dismiss cases against him but protect him from any new cases and target his enemies. Among the possible names being discussed is Judge Aileen Cannon, who already dismissed Trump’s classified documents case on the grounds that the appointment of Smith was invalid. Trump said he would consider appointing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to the role, who not only has his own legal cases against him but also tried to overturn the 2020 election results.



The charges Trump faces in Georgia for overturning the 2020 election results in that state will also go away, and the sentence for his felony conviction in New York over his hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels is delayed at the very least. The protection of the office of the president will also shield Trump from the civil judgments and penalties against him, such as the fraud judgment against him in New York and E. Jean Carroll’s defamation cases against him.

The Justice Department won’t just be headed by a Trump loyalist, but it will also be filled with a right-wing legal army set to bulldoze any obstacle or measure of accountability against the president, whether that means firing civil servants who object to Trump’s outlandish decrees or ensuring that the conservative fever dreams in Project 2025 are implemented.

