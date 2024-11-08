Trump’s Win Inspires New Wave of Dangerous Election Fraud Conspiracies

Many of these conspiracies are still continuing days later. Much of the objection appears to have to do with what Harris supporters perceived as less voter turnout, although this is somewhat unfounded, as turnout was up in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania that were the deciding factors in both 2020 and 2024. In all, 12 states exceeded previous records of turnout.

The next four years may go by very slowly if Harris supporters spend it contesting election results like many right-wingers did after Trump’s loss in 2020. Many of the right’s objections culminated in half-baked schemes and even vote tampering. And then there’s the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, where Trump’s MAGA diehards stormed the Capitol and attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 election.

Ultimately, that effort failed, resulting in more than 1,500 criminal charges and the deaths of some of the rioters. Hopefully, liberals and Harris supporters will come to their senses before any similar attempt. Besides, it will probably end up looking like this.