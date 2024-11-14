Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Even the GOP’s Most Hated Senator Has a Problem With Matt Gaetz

Everybody hates Ted Cruz. Ted Cruz, meanwhile, doesn’t think much of Matt Gaetz.

A bearded Ted Cruz holds his head in his hands
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Ted Cruz

Even America’s most spineless senator doesn’t want Matt Gaetz to be attorney general.

In a Thursday Newsmax appearance, Texas Republican Ted Cruz was asked for his thoughts on President-elect Trump’s potential nomination of the loathed and embattled MAGA Representative Matt Gaetz to serve as attorney general.

The senator initially dodged the question, instead accusing Joe Biden of weaponizing the Justice Department and “infecting” it with partisan bias. He eventually addressed Gaetz, avoiding any advocacy of the nominee.

“I will say that was a pick that was, I think, very surprising to the entirety of the Senate. And so we’ll assess the nominee on the merits, said Cruz. “But there is a process that will unfold that examines a particular nominee’s background, their experience, and their suitability for a role.”

Cruz was much warmer to the idea of his “dear friend” Senator Mike Lee as the attorney general pick, and reiterated the seriousness of the position.

“I don’t know that there’s a more important position in this Trump administration than the attorney general,” said Cruz. “And so I think it’s critical to have someone there who will follow the law, who has integrity, who is a constitutionalist, and who has the courage to root out the incredible partisanship and weaponization that has infested this DOJ.”

Gaetz grew unpopular within the Republican Party’s elected leadership after his destabilizing ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. His attorney general nomination is currently jeopardized by a House Ethics Committee probe into allegations of trafficking and having sex with a 17-year-old girl at a drug-fueled party in 2017. Gaetz resigned from Congress in an effort to end the investigation, but it is expected to be leaked in the coming days.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Why is Elon Musk Negotiating With Iran?

The tech billionaire and Trump ally is everywhere suddenly—even places he has no business being.

Elon Musk makes a goofy face while wearing a hat
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Elon Musk campaigning for Donald Trump

Elon Musk is apparently trying to broker some kind of agreement between the United States and Iran.

The tech mogul and world’s richest man met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in New York on Monday, The New York Times reports, citing two anonymous Iranian officials. The meeting, held in a secret location, reportedly focused on how to defuse tensions between the two countries and lasted for over an hour.

The two officials said the meeting was “positive” and “good news,” according to the Times. Neither Donald Trump’s campaign nor Musk commented on the meeting. In the past week, Musk has been spending a lot of time with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, and also traveled to Washington with him.

This raises the question of whether Musk was meeting with Iranian officials on Trump’s orders. According to the Times, Musk requested the meeting and the ambassador picked the location. The president-elect included the tech CEO on a phone call last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy only hours after Trump won the election, so it wouldn’t be Musk’s first dip into Trump’s foreign policy communications.

Musk has reportedly engaged in secret talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a Wall Street Journal report last month, and Russia is allied with Iran. Trump also has a worrying relationship with Putin and Russia, which raises questions about whether Musk’s Monday meeting also has to do with Russia.

The meeting could also signal a change in tone between Iran and the United States. Relations between the two countries have not been positive since Trump’s first term, when he infamously dissolved the nuclear deal with Iran negotiated by the Obama administration and approved the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020. U.S. support for Israel’s brutal war against Gaza and Lebanon under the Biden administration has not helped matters either, especially since Iran backs the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, the stated target of Israeli bombing.

Trump has been a staunch supporter of Israel’s war and attacked President Biden for insufficient support of the country, which considers Iran its top enemy. A Washington Post report Wednesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was seeking to give Trump an inauguration gift of a cease-fire with Lebanon. Maybe Trump hopes to make a grand show of “good deals” in the Middle East to start off his presidency. Or, as was the case in his first presidential term’s foreign policy efforts, his overtures may end up going nowhere.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

“Crimes Against Humanity”: MTG Suggests Targets for AG Matt Gaetz

MAGA representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Matt Gaetz to wield his future power as attorney general by demolishing our country’s health standards.

Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

It looks like there is at least one person who is happy about Matt Gaetz’s nomination to be the next attorney general: Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said she was hopeful Gaetz would prosecute vaccine “crimes against humanity,” whatever that means.

The Georgia Republican, with a penchant for regurgitating extremist conspiracy theories, unleashed a diatribe of vaccine misinformation during a congressional meeting Thursday titled, “Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Lessons Learned and the Path Forward.”

“I think one of the greatest lessons that has been learned here is that the government and its powerful agencies should never use the American people’s hard earned tax dollars to create viruses that can be unleashed on the world, like Covid-19 was,” Greene said.

Greene claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci “lied to the American people, abusing his power and position and role, a very powerful role paid for by the American tax people.” She suggested that the United States had been behind the deadly disease, just to sell Americans an even more horrific medicine.

“People that perpetuated and continue to perpetuate these crimes need to be prosecuted, and that needs to be starting in the next administration, and I’m pretty sure our next attorney general will do that, and I look forward to seeing that happen,” she said.

Greene, who bragged about being unvaccinated, also suggested that vaccines should be further “investigated” and linked them to a supposed “rise in autism” and neurological disorders—something that has also been suggested by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who Trump announced Thursday will be his nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“This has literally been a war on people’s health,” Greene said, misusing the word “literally” and describing lifesaving vaccines as a “war.”

“Preparing for the next pandemic is actually recognizing that the last pandemic resulted in crimes against humanity,” Greene continued.

Will Gaetz be interested in prosecuting Fauci over his efforts to pull America out of a global pandemic? It’s unclear.

Gaetz claimed in 2021 that the best way to prevent yourself from getting Covid-19 was … to get Covid-19. “The best vaccine we’ve found is mother nature’s vaccine,” Gaetz told the right-wing One America News Network.

When CNN asked whether he had been vaccinated, Gaetz cut the interviewer off. “That’s very nosy of you,” he said.

“I think we should be talking more about freeing Britney,” he added.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

One Big Loser of Trump’s Second Term: Elon Musk

“You should see the other guys,” said Musk after it was reported that the president-elect plans to kill a generous tax subsidy for electric vehicles.

Elon Musk awkwardly stands in front of a Cybertruck whose windows have been repeatedly smashed. They didn't break but that's kind of bad? Sometimes you need to get out of the car.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Elon Musk unveiling the Cybertruck

Elon Musk’s Tesla stock is falling on Thursday after Reuters reported that the Trump transition team plans on axing Biden-era tax credits on electric vehicle purchases.

The president-elect wants to kill the $7,500 tax credit along with a larger tax reorganization. This will likely do damage to the E.V. industry and cause prices to spike. E.V. companies Rivian and Lucid, along with Tesla, have each taken hits on the stock market. Rivian fell by over 12 percent, Lucid fell by 3 percent, and Tesla fell by 5 percent.

And while this move does seem contradictory to his interests, the richest man on earth remains bullish. His aides parroted earlier points he made about this move, calling it “devastating” for his competitors, while Tesla would only take a small blow.

Smoother sailing was expected for Musk and his companies given his proximity to Trump this campaign cycle. The billionaire was a constant presence on the trail and has been with the president-elect constantly since his win, even joining Trump on diplomatic phone calls. Trump also placed Musk, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, a position that little is known about at this time.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s National Security Team Keeps Getting More Extreme

The most extreme foreign policy team in the nation’s history is taking shape.

Seb Gorka points his finger and forcefully makes a point (like a blowhard) at CPAC
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Sebastian Gorka in 2017

Two former staffers from Donald Trump’s first presidential term are now vying to be his deputy national security adviser. 

Politico reports that Sebastian Gorka and Michael Anton are top contenders for the post, which would not require Senate confirmation. On Monday, Trump asked Florida Republican Representative Mike Waltz to be his national security adviser.

Both Gorka and Anton would be controversial picks. Gorka reportedly believes that violence is inherently part of Islam, and vehemently supported Trump’s Muslim ban. Born in London to Hungarian parents, Gorka lived in Hungary from 1992 to 2008, and at one point had an arrest warrant on gun charges in the country. 

In 2016, while also a consultant for Trump’s first presidential campaign, Gorka worked for the FBI, but was fired for his anti-Muslim diatribes. Gorka also was accused of having ties to a Nazi-allied organization in Hungary, Vitzi Rend, a charge he denies, although he has been photographed wearing a medal from the antisemitic group.  

From January 2017 until August of that year, Gorka worked in the Trump administration as a strategist and deputy assistant to the president and was supposed to work on national security issues. However, he was unable to obtain a security clearance, raising questions about what he was actually doing in the White House. Even Gorka’s academic credentials have been called into question, as he claims to have a doctorate, which experts say was awarded on weak standards.  

Anton worked as a speechwriter for conservative figures including Rudy Giuliani, Condoleezza Rice, and Rupert Murdoch before joining the Trump administration as a deputy assistant to the president for strategic communications in 2017. He has also espoused anti-Muslim views, criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, and even claimed in 2020 that George Soros was planning a coup with the help of the Democratic Party. He is arguably best known as the author of “The Flight 93 Election,” a 2016 manifesto that urged conservatives to support Trump. 

Of the two, Anton is more likely to get the post, according to one of Politico’s sources. But if either gets the job, they will have access to vital national security information, will craft policy, and will likely also target American citizens they disagree with. That’s a scary prospect, especially with a president who has repeatedly threatened to use the military against “the enemy within.”  

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Officially Gives RFK Jr. Chance to Destroy Country’s Health

Donald Trump has formally offered brainworm-infested vaccine truther Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a role in his Cabinet.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Donald Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, effectively handing the reins of the nation’s health policies to a renowned conspiracy theorist and vaccine skeptic who has admitted to having brain-eating worms in his head.

“I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS),” Trump announced on X. “For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation.”

Kennedy’s nomination was always on the horizon, despite the insistence of Trump’s transition co-chair that it would not be the case.

In his first speech after being declared the winner of the 2024 election, Trump promised that Kennedy would take on a role in his second administration that would “help make America healthy again.”

“He’s a great guy, he really means it, he wants to do some things and we’re going to let him go to it,” Trump said.

During an interview with NBC News’s Dasha Burns earlier this month, Trump refused to promise that he wouldn’t ban vaccines, instead outlining his intentions to talk to Kennedy and “talk to other people” and make a decision. “He’s a very talented guy and has strong views,” Trump said of Kennedy.

During the same interview, Trump signaled that he would be open to RFK Jr.’s recommendation to remove fluoride from all public water systems—a 1945 public health decision that has reduced cavities and tooth decay in adults and children by as much as 25 percent, according to the American Dental Association.

The choice will likely draw the ire of medical professionals across the nation, as Kennedy reportedly has plans to strip even long-standing vaccines from the market.

Vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The jabs are so effective at preventing illness that they have practically eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox, a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

How Trump Could Steamroll Congress—and His Own Party—on Matt Gaetz

Republicans are worried Donald Trump is about to bypass them in making his Cabinet appointments.

Donald Trump smiling and pointing
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Senate leadership seems all mixed up about giving Donald Trump the power to straight-up bypass Congress and appoint Matt Gaetz as his attorney general.

Ahead of Trump’s recent Cabinet picks (a crew of loyalists so unqualified it feels more like trolling than anything else), the president-elect laid out his shady plan to get them appointed without Senate approval.

“Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner,” Trump wrote Sunday on X.

Unlike typical official appointments, recess appointments don’t require a Senate vote, and allow the president to unilaterally decide who will fill a role. The appointment wouldn’t be permanent; it might only last until the end of that session, which is no more than two years. At the end of that time, the president could just renominate their pick and appoint them again.

This would be particularly useful in the case of Gaetz, an antagonistic MAGA acolyte currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for alleged sexual misconduct, among a slate of other charges.

CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju asked several top Republicans whether they actually supported Trump’s request for recess appointments.

Florida Senator Rick Scott, a staunch Trump ally, said that he supported Trump’s request. “Well I believe in recess appointments, so I was very clear,” said Scott. “And I think John Cornyn and John Thune are committed to recess appointments.”

That would have been all well and good if Scott had won his bid to become the Senate majority leader earlier this week. But he didn’t, Thune did. And it’s not clear that Thune or Cornyn agree with Scott at all.

“Well that’s another whole issue; obviously I don’t think we should be circumventing the Senate’s responsibilities, but I think it’s premature to be talking about recess appointments right now,” Cornyn replied, when asked about possibly allowing recess appointments.

Scott claimed that he, Thune, and Cornyn had agreed on recess appointments ahead of the Senate GOP election Tuesday. Cornyn said that no such discussion had taken place.

Cornyn added that “there should not be any limitation” on the Senate’s investigation into Gaetz. Separately, he told ABC’s Rachel Scott that he “absolutely” wanted to see the Ethics report on Gaetz.

As for Thune, he claimed that whether he would allow Trump to make recess appointments hadn’t even crossed his mind.

“I haven’t given that any thought yet,” Thune added. “I just know that the nomination isn’t formalized yet, but when it is, we’ll process it in the way we typically do and provide our advise and consent.”

On Wednesday, Thune signaled that he hoped to put nominees through standard confirmation hearings. “I’m willing to grind through it and do it the old-fashioned way,” Thune told South Dakota reporters.

Another member of Republican Senate leadership, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, who became vice chair of the Senate GOP Policy Committee Tuesday, also pushed back on Trump’s request for recess appointments.

“I think the Supreme Court would even step in on those roles,” Lankford said, adding that he wouldn’t favor recess appointments.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Elon Musk Wants You!

To work 80-plus hours a week for no money.

Elon Musk smiles nefariously while wearing a tuxedo.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Elon Musk at the 2022 Met Gala

Elon Musk is holding open auditions for employment at his Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Applicants simply must be willing to work grueling hours for zero compensation. 

DOGE made the announcement Thursday from its official account on X, writing:

We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE. We don’t need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that’s you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants.

Musk then quote-tweeted a message regarding the “monumental amount of tedious super-high quality work” that would be required to run the department.   

“Indeed, this will be tedious work, make lots of enemies & compensation is zero,” Musk wrote. “What a great deal!” The billionaire attached a laughing emoji at the end of the tweet. 

Musk is familiar with these kinds of absurd labor demands. He warned Twitter employees to either be “extremely hardcore” or leave when he bought the platform in 2022. He also told them they’d have to work “long hours at high intensity.” Eighty percent of the staff left soon after.

Musk was one of Donald Trump’s most prominent advocates (and donors) on the campaign trail, and he hasn’t left the president-elect’s side since his victory. In return Trump gifted Musk the Department of Governmental Efficiency—or DOGE, a stale reference to an ancient internet meme—along with Vivek Ramaswamy. How the department will operate, and what the jobs there will even look like, remains to be seen. 

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Steve Bannon Celebrates Matt Gaetz Pick—and Names His First Targets

The former Trump aide is excited for an Attorney General Matt Gaetz to start rounding up journalists.

Steve Bannon speaking animatedly at CPAC
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Steve Bannon has a vision for the future, and it involves locking up MSNBC’s anchors and their producers for criticizing President-elect Donald Trump.

“You better be worried. You better lawyer up. Some of you young producers, you better call Mom and Dad tonight. ‘Hey Mom and Dad, you know a good lawyer?’ Lawyer up. Lawyer up,” Bannon said on his show, War Room, Wednesday.

The shocking threat came on the heels of news that Donald Trump had tapped Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general (a conveniently timed appointment that has the dual benefit of killing a House Ethics investigation into Gaetz’s alleged misconduct with women and minors). That decision will effectively hand Gaetz the keys to the Justice Department during Trump’s second term—so long as the unsavvy but deferential political operative can ride the wave.

“You try to destroy Trump. You try to imprison Trump. You try to break Trump,” Bannon continued. “He’s not breakable. You couldn’t destroy him. And now he is turned on you. And he’s put a firebrand in charge of main justice—Department of Justice. And you’re going to have to live with it.”

The ex–Breitbart editor then went on to name names, calling out host Ari Melber and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann, who was part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“I’ve never complained about this,” Bannon said. “Never bitched and moaned about it. Just came with the territory. I understood they feared us. And why do they fear us? Because we were coming to take down the globalists and the deep state!”

Bannon was himself, at one point, at the epicenter of Trump’s universe, serving as the forty-fifth president’s chief White House strategist before the former Apprentice host fired him in 2017 following a series of controversies in which Bannon openly contradicted Trump and began to encroach on the MAGA limelight.

But despite his incredible fall from grace, Bannon has continued to posit his influence in the far-right sphere. In 2023, the political provocateur issued a similar threat, promising to slam MSNBC with “prosecutions and accountability.”

“We will go out and find the conspirators, not just in government but in the media. Yes, we’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections,” Bannon said at the time.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Watch Republican Senators Melt Down Over Hurricane Relief

These guys can’t even pass simple legislation aimed at helping hurricane victims.

A downtown street is seen covered in wreckage with standing water in the streets.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Damage from Hurricane Helene in North Carolina

Republican Senators Rand Paul and Thom Tillis got into a heated exchange Thursday over aid for hurricane victims in Virginia and North Carolina.

Tillis asked for an aid bill to be passed by unanimous consent during a floor speech, but Paul had other ideas, pushing for an amendment that the relief be paid for with green energy funds and complaining about unrelated funds to Ukraine. In effect, Paul’s amendment would block the aid bill, which drew Tillis’s ire. The North Carolina senator then asked the Kentucky senator to yield his time for questions, setting off an argument.

“Look, our state motto is esse quam videri,” Tillis, who represents North Carolina, said. “It says to ‘be’ rather than to ‘seem.’ This is a disingenuous offer to amend my bill.”

Tillis suggested that Paul was grandstanding and perhaps planning to use his rant, which attacked the Green New Deal, in a fundraising email. “This bill, if it got amended, has no prayer,” Tillis said. “I came to the Senate to make a difference, not to make a point.”

“I assume that Senator Paul knows how to count votes,” Tillis added. “He has to know that he doesn’t have the votes to get this bill done if it’s amended. To be rather than to seem. I’m focused on trying to get North Carolina back on track and not playing a game on the Senate floor.”

Paul stuck to his guns, insisting that the funds weren’t available thanks to the “accumulation of $35 trillion worth of debt,” prompting a response from Tillis that Paul was “playing a game of being disingenuous.” The North Carolina senator noted that the House, which is controlled by Republicans, would find a way to pay for the aid relief and that Paul was “putting a poison pill” that would prevent the bill from passing in the Senate.

Paul used debate over the bill to expound upon a favorite Republican punching bag, the Green New Deal, missing the irony that the environmental plan seeks to reduce the greenhouse emissions that are a major factor in increasingly severe hurricanes. Tillis has a point—people who have suffered because of Hurricane Helene care more about immediate relief than funding technicalities.

It’s only been a week since Republicans had a successful election in which they won the presidency as well as Congress, and they are already having trouble passing a simple aid relief bill for hurricane victims that even had Democratic support. If this is how Congress is going to function when the GOP takes full control next year, we can expect more gridlock and hardly any bills being passed.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington