Watch: Not Even Newsmax Is Buying Nancy Mace’s Anti-Trans Stunt

“Do you have any idea how often an attack happens involving a trans person in a restroom? I haven’t heard of any cases at all,” pressed Newsmax host Katie McCall.

“Just because there aren’t cases of attack doesn’t mean that having a man in a woman’s facility is not a violation of their privacy,” Houchin said, before referring to an instance in 2023 when police were called on a 50-year-old transgender swimmer in a women’s locker room—in Canada.

when you've lost Newsmax ... pic.twitter.com/gHL0Ntz5q3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2024

Statistically speaking, the threat that transgender people pose to the sanctity of public restrooms is zilch. A 2018 study from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law found that bathroom-related nondiscrimination laws pose practically no risk to women, and that claims to the contrary are little more than myths that are “not empirically grounded.”