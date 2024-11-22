Watch: Not Even Newsmax Is Buying Nancy Mace’s Anti-Trans Stunt
The far-right network shockingly pushed back on Mace’s claims.
Even Newsmax is turning its back on Representative Nancy Mace’s transphobic bathroom stunt.
Speaking with Indiana Representative Erin Houchin about Mace’s recent efforts to keep Representative-elect Sarah McBride—the first openly transgender person to be elected to Congress—out of the Capitol complex’s women’s restrooms, the far-right network’s hosts struggled to point to any statistics that actually warranted the conspiracy.
“Do you have any idea how often an attack happens involving a trans person in a restroom? I haven’t heard of any cases at all,” pressed Newsmax host Katie McCall.
“Just because there aren’t cases of attack doesn’t mean that having a man in a woman’s facility is not a violation of their privacy,” Houchin said, before referring to an instance in 2023 when police were called on a 50-year-old transgender swimmer in a women’s locker room—in Canada.
Statistically speaking, the threat that transgender people pose to the sanctity of public restrooms is zilch. A 2018 study from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law found that bathroom-related nondiscrimination laws pose practically no risk to women, and that claims to the contrary are little more than myths that are “not empirically grounded.”
Even Mace’s own ex-staffers have gone nuclear on her over the transphobic stunt on McBride. On Wednesday, the lawmaker’s former communications director Natalie Johnson said that Mace’s attacks on McBride were little more than a “ploy to get on Fox.”
“Tweeting 262 times about a bill that applies to like .00000001% of Congress in 36 hours is definitely about protecting women. It’s certainly not just a ploy for media attention,” Johnson tweeted.