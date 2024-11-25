The Shady Reason Why Trump Might Not Have Signed These Key Documents

Beyond undermining the incoming administration’s preparedness—and awareness of classified information on threats to national security and public health—the holdup means Trump’s Cabinet picks have not undergone FBI background checks and that “potential ethical and financial entanglements of the transition staffers” helping the president-elect assemble his Cabinet remain unknown to the public.

Richard Painter, a former Bush administration official, said of the delay: “Until they sign this agreement, they’re not yet government employees. They can do anything they want. They can have any conflicts of interest they want. They could be taking money from foreign governments for all we know.”

One of the agreements Trump has yet to sign would heavily restrict how much individuals and entities can donate to his transition effort. And, in a considerable break with tradition, Trump has so far refused to reveal who his transition donors are. Since foreign nationals can donate to presidential transitions, this raises definite red flags, as anyone could be trying to curry favor—and influence—with Trump without the American people knowing.