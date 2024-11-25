The Shady Reason Why Trump Might Not Have Signed These Key Documents
A seemingly massive blunder could be a way for Donald Trump to cash in.
The Trump team’s delay in signing standard transition agreements is raising ethics and security concerns, as well as questions about the incoming administration’s preparedness come Inauguration Day.
The president-elect’s transition team has not yet signed three memoranda of understanding—agreements the incoming administration typically completes with the federal government and current administration to ensure a smooth transition—Politico reported Sunday. This decision prevents Trump appointees from coordinating with the agencies they will run in a few months’ time.
Beyond undermining the incoming administration’s preparedness—and awareness of classified information on threats to national security and public health—the holdup means Trump’s Cabinet picks have not undergone FBI background checks and that “potential ethical and financial entanglements of the transition staffers” helping the president-elect assemble his Cabinet remain unknown to the public.
Richard Painter, a former Bush administration official, said of the delay: “Until they sign this agreement, they’re not yet government employees. They can do anything they want. They can have any conflicts of interest they want. They could be taking money from foreign governments for all we know.”
One of the agreements Trump has yet to sign would heavily restrict how much individuals and entities can donate to his transition effort. And, in a considerable break with tradition, Trump has so far refused to reveal who his transition donors are. Since foreign nationals can donate to presidential transitions, this raises definite red flags, as anyone could be trying to curry favor—and influence—with Trump without the American people knowing.
Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to the Biden administration on Thursday, describing the president-elect’s team’s “refusal to sign agreements with the outgoing administration” as an unprecedented decision and a threat to the American public, one that “hamstring[s] incoming officials’ ability to govern responsibly.
“All Americans share an interest in presidential administrations being prepared to handle the basic governance of executive branch agencies, public health and safety threats, and national security emergencies,” Warren wrote.