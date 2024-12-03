Eric Adams Really, Really Wants Trump to Pardon Him

In that same interview Adams went on to strike a particularly conservative tone, even daring an unspecified group of people to “cancel” him.

“Those who are here committing crimes, robbery, shooting at police officers, raping innocent people … I would love to sit down with the border czar and hear his thoughts on how we are going to address those who are harming our citizens,” the mayor said. “This is not a new position. In the era of cancel culture, no one is afraid to be honest about the truth. Well, cancel me.”

Adams seems to be not so subtly angling for a pardon in the near future from President-elect Donald Trump. Adams has been federally indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and soliciting political donations from the Turkish government in exchange for favors.