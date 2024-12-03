Eric Adams Really, Really Wants Trump to Pardon Him
And he’s barely hiding it.
Hunter Biden’s federal pardon has Eric Adams holding out hope for a way out of his own legal troubles.
When asked about President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter of tax evasion and possession charges, New York City Mayor Eric Adams responded by reading a sentence from The New York Times: “‘President Biden and President-Elect Trump now agree on one thing: The Biden Justice Department has been politicized,’” Adams intoned. “Does that sound familiar? I rest my case.”
In that same interview Adams went on to strike a particularly conservative tone, even daring an unspecified group of people to “cancel” him.
“Those who are here committing crimes, robbery, shooting at police officers, raping innocent people … I would love to sit down with the border czar and hear his thoughts on how we are going to address those who are harming our citizens,” the mayor said. “This is not a new position. In the era of cancel culture, no one is afraid to be honest about the truth. Well, cancel me.”
Adams seems to be not so subtly angling for a pardon in the near future from President-elect Donald Trump. Adams has been federally indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and soliciting political donations from the Turkish government in exchange for favors.
Trump has already shown Adams public sympathy for his indictments, telling him at a charity event in October that they were both “persecuted.” Trump is also very likely to replace the U.S. attorney prosecuting the case against Adams, instead appointing someone who better aligns with his yes-men preference.
Adams’s pardon pandering is shameless, and who knows? He might have a pretty good chance at getting one. Trump would love to have a loyal MAGA ally in charge of his hometown.