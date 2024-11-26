Trump’s Border Czar Makes Bonkers Threat Against Democratic Leader

“Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing: He’s willing to go to jail. I’m willing to put him in jail,” Homan said.

The wild threat is a response to remarks Johnston made last week. In an interview published Wednesday with local outlet Denverite, Johnston described how the city might resist Trump’s plans to conduct mass deportation operations with federal forces. “More than us having [the Denver Police Department] stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there,” he said. “It’s like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun, right? You’d have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants. And you do not want to mess with them.”

In comments to 9News two days later, Johnston walked back his comments, saying he “probably wouldn’t have used that image.” But he affirmed his support for and willingness to participate in civil disobedience if “our residents are having their rights violated” or “things are happening that are illegal or immoral or un-American in our city.”