Trump’s Border Czar Makes Bonkers Threat Against Democratic Leader
Tom Homan has set his sights on the mayor of Denver.
President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for “border czar,” Tom Homan, has threatened to jail Denver’s Democratic Mayor Mike Johnston should he obstruct Trump’s immigration agenda.
During a Monday night interview on Hannity, Homan cited a federal statue that prohibits “bringing in and harboring certain aliens.”
“Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing: He’s willing to go to jail. I’m willing to put him in jail,” Homan said.
The wild threat is a response to remarks Johnston made last week. In an interview published Wednesday with local outlet Denverite, Johnston described how the city might resist Trump’s plans to conduct mass deportation operations with federal forces. “More than us having [the Denver Police Department] stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there,” he said. “It’s like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun, right? You’d have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants. And you do not want to mess with them.”
In comments to 9News two days later, Johnston walked back his comments, saying he “probably wouldn’t have used that image.” But he affirmed his support for and willingness to participate in civil disobedience if “our residents are having their rights violated” or “things are happening that are illegal or immoral or un-American in our city.”
Asked if he would be willing to go to jail for standing in the way of the Trump administration, Johnston said, “Yeah, I’m not afraid of that, and I’m also not seeking that. I think the goal is we want to be able to negotiate with reasonable people how to solve hard problems.”
Johnston’s remarks drew the ire of many on the MAGA right. Elon Musk, for example, posted on X, “Those who break the law will be arrested and that includes mayors.”
Homan’s threat Monday marks an escalation in his vows to iron-fistedly conduct mass deportations despite the preferences of state and local officials. In a Fox appearance earlier this week, the prospective border czar said, “I guarantee … President Trump will” slash federal funds to sanctuary states.