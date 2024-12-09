Trump Gives His Stupidest Lawyer Immense Amount of Power
Alina Habba is making a comeback in a second Trump term.
Donald Trump has just rewarded his lawyer Alina Habba with a plum job in his new administration: counselor to the president.
The president-elect made the announcement Sunday on his Truth Social account, calling her “a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team.”
There was speculation that Habba would be chosen as Trump’s press secretary, but ultimately Trump decided to go with his campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Habba has built a reputation going beyond Trump’s lawyer as one of his foremost defenders in the press, even backing him up when he spread conspiracy theories about Hurricane Helene.
Well before that, Habba was speaking to the press during Trump’s hush-money trial earlier this year, offering defenses for Trump’s falling asleep in court as well as his penchant for holding press clippings. In many cases, though, she misspoke in court and actually seemed to hurt Trump’s case, even getting basic legal terms like “due process” wrong.
Habba’s skill as a lawyer is questionable at best. Representing the president-elect in a defamation lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll, Habba’s opening statement seemed to undermine Trump’s case from the start. During the trial itself, Habba was reprimanded by the judge on multiple occasions.
Habba had a hush-money scandal of her own involving a former employee at Trump’s New Jersey golf club, which she ultimately escaped thanks to a court settlement. Now, as she moves into the White House, Habba will have to brush up on her legal skills, or hope that Trump makes her an unofficial spokesperson, otherwise she’s going to have a rough time.