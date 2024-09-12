Alina Habba Quietly Pays to Make a Trump Hush-Money Deal Disappear

Bianco settled with the club in March, but Habba at the time was curiously left out of the deal—leaving her open to being sued.



According to New Jersey state law, an agreement like the one Habba set up “relating to a claim of discrimination, retaliation, or harassment” is “against public policy and unenforceable.” After attending mediation, Bianco and Habba agreed to an out-of-court settlement, but terms were not disclosed. It’s unclear how much Habba had to pay to make the lawsuit go away.

“I feel very proud. I’m very grateful to have my life back. This was a three-year-long fight that caused many sleepless nights,” Bianco told NOTUS. “I pray that she gets what she deserves.”