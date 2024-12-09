Even the Supreme Court Refuses to Save Trump From Gag Order

“I don’t want to be breaking up families. So the only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together and you have to send them all back,” Trump said.

“Even kids who are here legally?” Welker asked.

“We have to have rules and regulations. You can always find something out like, you know, ‘This doesn’t work. That doesn’t work,’” Trump continued. “I’ll tell you what’s going to be horrible, when we take a wonderful young woman who’s with a criminal. And they show the woman … being taken out. Or they want her out and your cameras are focused on her as she’s crying as she’s being taken out of our country. And then the public turns against us. But we have to do our job. And you have to have a series of standards and a series of laws. And in the end, look, our country is a mess.”