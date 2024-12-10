Trump’s Own Justice Department Secretly Investigated His FBI Pick

The DOJ also went after the email addresses of journalists at CNN, The Washington Post, and The New York Times, according to the report. At the time, the Trump administration was desperately trying to stop leaks of sensitive information, and were focusing on people who may have had security access.

An investigation based only on “the close proximity in time between access to classified information and subsequent publication of the information … risks chilling Congress’s ability to conduct oversight of the executive branch,” the inspector general wrote, adding that this kind of investigation creates “the appearance of inappropriate interference by the executive branch in legitimate oversight activity by the legislative branch.”

Patel may have been just one part of a broad investigation, but the fact that he was among those suspected of leaks calls into question why he’s now Trump’s pick to head the government’s largest law enforcement agency. If Wray is removed and Patel is confirmed to take over the FBI, such investigations might become the norm. The Trump gadfly only has three years as a federal prosecutor to account for his law enforcement experience, and seems ready to embark on haphazard attempts to prosecute the president’s real and imagined enemies.