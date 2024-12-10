Take a Wild Guess How Many GOP Women Are in Leadership Next Congress
There is a glaring gap in House Republicans’ proposed committee chairs.
House Republicans haven’t selected a single woman to serve as a committee chair in the next Congress.
With Representative Brian Mast winning out Monday over Representative Ann Wagner to chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee, “no Republican women lawmakers will serve as elected committee leaders next year,” Punchbowl News reports.
Former Republican Representative Barbara Comstock responded to the news Tuesday, tweeting, “Very fitting in the MAGA Era—No Women Need Apply.”
Democratic Representative Don Beyer of Virginia wrote, “Women make up more than half of the population of this country but House Republicans didn’t elect a single one to lead a House committee.”
When asked Tuesday about the lack of women leading House committees, Speaker Mike Johnson said, “Chairmen of committees are very important positions, but we really do engage all the membership. We have extraordinary women serving in Congress.”
“We haven’t decided all the committee chairs yet,” Johnson continued, “so we’ll see how this shakes out.” While no women have been elected to head House committees, Punchbowl notes that Representative Virginia Foxx is a leading contender for House Rules chair, which will be appointed by the speaker.
GOP women’s representation among House committee chairs is shaping up to be even worse than it was at the start of the previous Congress, when women chairing committees were outnumbered by men named Mike 6–3.
According to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, 31 Republican women will serve in the House in 2025, compared to 94 Democratic women.