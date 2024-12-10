Take a Wild Guess How Many GOP Women Are in Leadership Next Congress

Former Republican Representative Barbara Comstock responded to the news Tuesday, tweeting, “Very fitting in the MAGA Era—No Women Need Apply.”

Democratic Representative Don Beyer of Virginia wrote, “Women make up more than half of the population of this country but House Republicans didn’t elect a single one to lead a House committee.”

When asked Tuesday about the lack of women leading House committees, Speaker Mike Johnson said, “Chairmen of committees are very important positions, but we really do engage all the membership. We have extraordinary women serving in Congress.”