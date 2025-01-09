John Fetterman Pathetically Brags About Planned Trump Mar-a-Lago Visit
Fetterman would be the first sitting Democratic senator to visit Donald Trump at his estate—and for some reason, he’s proud of it.
John Fetterman will become the first sitting Democratic senator to visit Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate following the 2024 election, CBS News reports.
“That is the plan. Yes, we are going to have a conversation,” Fetterman told the network, confirming that he accepted an invitation to meet with the president-elect.
“I think that, one, he’s the president, or he will be officially,” Fetterman continued. “And I think it’s pretty reasonable that if the president would like to have a conversation—or invite someone to have a conversation—to have it. And no one is my gatekeeper.”
When Fetterman ran for the Senate in 2022 against Trump’s handpicked candidate Mehmet Oz, Trump shamelessly accused Fetterman of abusing heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and fentanyl, which Fetterman’s campaign dismissed at the time as “the same crap from these two desperate and sad dudes.”
Since then, Trump has been reelected president, Oz became Trump’s shady pick to run Medicare and Medicaid, and Fetterman became one of the most GOP-friendly Democrats in Congress. He has boasted about shifting away from progressive politics for more than a year, even claiming that brain damage from his near-fatal stroke allowed him to “say the things that I have to really believe in and not be afraid of if there’s any kind of blowback.”
Fetterman’s right-wing turn, including his full-throated support for Israel’s brutal war in Gaza, has cost him a lot of Democratic support. Most recently, Fetterman even downplayed Trump’s crazy idea to annex Greenland, comparing it to the Louisiana Purchase, signaling that he may be willing to go against his own party over the next four years like former Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin.
An official on Trump’s transition team said that a meeting between the president-elect and senator has not yet been finalized, but it goes to show that Fetterman either isn’t worried about the coming Trump presidency or just doesn’t care. Pennsylvania might have one Republican senator in Dave McCormick and one Democrat in name only.