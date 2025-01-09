John Fetterman Pathetically Brags About Planned Trump Mar-a-Lago Visit

“I think that, one, he’s the president, or he will be officially,” Fetterman continued. “And I think it’s pretty reasonable that if the president would like to have a conversation—or invite someone to have a conversation—to have it. And no one is my gatekeeper.”

When Fetterman ran for the Senate in 2022 against Trump’s handpicked candidate Mehmet Oz, Trump shamelessly accused Fetterman of abusing heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and fentanyl, which Fetterman’s campaign dismissed at the time as “the same crap from these two desperate and sad dudes.”

Since then, Trump has been reelected president, Oz became Trump’s shady pick to run Medicare and Medicaid, and Fetterman became one of the most GOP-friendly Democrats in Congress. He has boasted about shifting away from progressive politics for more than a year, even claiming that brain damage from his near-fatal stroke allowed him to “say the things that I have to really believe in and not be afraid of if there’s any kind of blowback.”