Trump’s Defense Pick Refuses to Answer One Very Easy Question
Pete Hegseth’s refusal to answer says everything about the allegations against him.
Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, refused to answer whether or not he’d undergo an expanded FBI background check, at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.
“I assume you’d be willing to submit to an expanded FBI background check that interviews your colleagues, accountants, ex-wives, former spouses, sexual assault survivors, and others?” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal asked the embattled defense secretary nominee.
“Senator, I’m not in charge of FBI background checks,” Hegseth replied tersely.
“But you would submit to it and support it?”
“I’m not in charge of FBI background checks,” Hegseth repeated before taking a sip of water.
Hegseth has submitted to an FBI background check, but it disturbingly did not include interviews with his ex-wives or any of the women who accused him of sexual assault, according to several people who spoke with NBC News. A more thorough background check could shed more light on allegations that Hegseth has vehemently denied at his hearing—sexual assault, alcoholism, financial fraud, and more. It makes sense that Hegseth pleaded the Fifth.