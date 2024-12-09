Lara Trump All but Begs Ron DeSantis for Senate Gig
The president-elect’s daughter-in-law has just resigned from the RNC—and intensified her push to become Florida’s next senator.
Lara Trump seems to be going all in in her quest for the Florida Senate seat being vacated by secretary of state nominee Marco Rubio.
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law resigned from her position as co-chair of the Republican National Committee Sunday, fueling speculation that she is in line for the post. If Rubio is confirmed, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be in charge of appointing a replacement to fill the rest of Rubio’s term, which ends in 2026.
“It is something I would seriously consider,” Lara Trump told The Associated Press. “If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it.”
Trump was appointed as co-chair of the RNC in March in a sign of the president-elect’s full takeover of the GOP. During her tenure, her father-in-law won the presidential election and the popular vote, and Republicans also managed to win both the Senate and the House.
Her bid for the Florida Senate seat has received backing from MAGA personalities as well as the Republican base. For example, Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk, posted her support for the president-elect’s daughter on X last month, and her son also posted, “Lara Trump is genuinely great.” Trump returned the favor, praising Musk’s so-called plan to improve government efficiency along with fellow Republican executive Vivek Ramaswamy.
“I really don’t think we’ve seen movement like this in our federal government since our country’s founding in many ways,” Trump said. “And I think if they are successful in what they plan to do, I think it is going to be transformative to America in a great way.”
DeSantis will be under a lot of pressure to appoint a member of the Trump family to the Senate seat, especially after the endorsement from the world’s richest man. Musk spent over $250 million on the election in order to get Donald Trump reelected and now wields tremendous influence in the Republican Party. DeSantis has bigger ambitions than governor of Florida and knows that keeping Musk and the president-elect happy can only help his prospects.