Trump Gets Insane Show of Support From Washington Post Editorial Board
The newspaper’s editorial board has fully caved to Donald Trump.
The Washington Post’s editorial board made the mind-boggling decision Monday to say they support all but four of Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees, and their rationales were as unconvincing as they were brief.
“We would not have picked any of his choices for our hypothetical Cabinet. But, as we have argued for decades, that is not the standard we—or U.S. senators—should apply when evaluating potential executive nominees for Senate confirmation,” the paper’s editorial board wrote the day before Senate confirmation hearings were set to begin.
So, who exactly does the Post think shouldn’t make it? Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist and failed presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former Democrat turned MAGA acolyte and possible Russian asset Tulsi Gabbard, and Project 2025 contributor Russell Vought.
Pretty good—or bad, that is—choices. Still, the struggling legacy paper being steered by a not-so-benevolent billionaire chose to greenlight the rest of Trump’s sorry cast of characters, who are also radically unqualified and ridiculous choices for their perspective positions.
The Post’s editorial board inexplicably insisted that attorney general nominee Pam Bondi “is qualified,” noting that “lawyers who have worked with her report that she is serious.”
But Bondi’s loyalty to Trump is no less than that of failed nominee Matt Gaetz, who was touted as an instrument of retribution against the president-elect’s political enemies. After the 2020 presidential election, Bondi joined forces with Rudy Giuliani to sow doubt about the results. She’s also a former Amazon lobbyist, so that could help explain why she got the nod from Jeff Bezos’s publication.
Meanwhile, Chris Wright, a fossil fuel executive and Trump’s pick for secretary of energy, was deemed passable because he simply “acknowledges that climate change is real.”
But in a 2023 video on LinkedIn, which was removed for containing “false and misleading content,” Wright claimed that “there is no climate crisis, and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition either. Humans and all complex life on earth is simply impossible without carbon dioxide hence the term carbon pollution is outrageous.”
Former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon, Trump’s nominee for secretary of education, earned the short review of being the “other co-chair of the president-elect’s transition team [who] led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term.”
While that makes her qualified to implement the whims of the president-elect, it doesn’t mean she knows the first thing about education. Luckily for her, she may not have to, as her boss (and other Republicans) have hopes to shutter the Department of Education altogether.
Fox Business co-host Sean P. Duffy, who is Trump’s pick to be secretary of transportation, will “still need to study,” the board noted.
Scott Turner, a motivational speaker nominated as secretary of Housing and Urban Development, “has never run a big organization, but that is not disqualifying.” At a certain point, why bother writing anything at all?
To that point, several Cabinet-level officials, including Elise Stefanik, Lee Zeldin, John Ratcliffe, and Kelly Loeffler, did not even receive justifications from the paper but were given the go-ahead anyway. The Post editorial board has chosen to defend the appointment of loyalists because they lack egregiously disqualifying features, and not because they possess any qualifying ones.