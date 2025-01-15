Trump Manages to Make Gaza Ceasefire All About Himself
Donald Trump was not involved in negotiating the hostage deal.
Israel and Hamas have brokered a ceasefire agreement, marking a pause to the violence that has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians and wounded 109,000 more since the conflict began 15 months ago.
But on Wednesday, an American leader who was never in office during the war jumped to take credit for the historic deal.
“WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!”
“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump continued in a separate post. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.
“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven,” Trump said, promising to expand the Abraham Accords.
“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”
The Biden administration had yet to make an announcement by the time Trump made his posts.
Trump warned last week that “all hell” would break loose if the two nations did not reach a ceasefire agreement by the time he returned to the White House on January 20.
“It will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out. I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is,” Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago, remarking that there “should have never been” the October 7 attack that obtained the hostages.
Trump’s remarks were well received by his allies, who claimed that it was singularly Trump and his threats that were responsible for expediting the hostage release.
“We’re hopeful there’s going to be a deal that is struck toward the very end of (Joe) Biden’s administration—maybe the last day or two,” Vice President-elect JD Vance said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.
“It’s very clear that President Trump threatening Hamas and making it clear that there is going to be hell to pay, is part of the reason why we’ve made progress on getting some hostages out,” Vance said.