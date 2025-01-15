Jill Biden Is Still Bitter About What Pelosi Did to Her Husband
The first lady has some things to say about Nancy Pelosi’s opposition to Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.
Jill Biden is still hurt by Nancy Pelosi’s vote of no confidence in her husband’s reelection.
“I’ve been thinking a lot about relationships,” the first lady said in an interview with The Washington Post published Wednesday.
“It’s been on my mind a lot lately, and we were friends for 50 years,” she said of Pelosi. “It was disappointing.”
Pelosi’s comments on Morning Joe in July 2024, in the midst of questions about Biden’s mental health after a horrendous debate performance, were far from an endorsement.
“It’s up for the president to decide if he’s going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short,” she said at the time. “I want him to do whatever he decides to do.”
Pelosi told The New Yorker in August that the president hadn’t spoken to her since he dropped out of the race. When asked if their friendship could survive, Pelosi said, “I hope so. I pray so. I cry so.”