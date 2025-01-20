Trump’s Presidency May Start With a Grift Because of Course

“When Donald Trump puts his hand on the Bible and swears the oath to take care of the country, and he’s the 47th president of the United States, I’m hoping it will be this Bible—” Greenwood told Fox News at Trump’s inauguration rally, holding up a special Gold Edition of Trump’s God Bless the USA Bible.

“There are only gonna be 5,000 of these. And I know he’s going to take the oath by putting his hand on several Bibles. He might do this one as well,” Greenwood continued.

It’s possible that Greenwood is just trying to sell something during his five minutes on television. Last week, Trump’s inauguration committee announced that the president-elect would use the same two bibles that he used during his first swearing-in in 2017: one that Abraham Lincoln used in 1861 and another that was gifted to Trump by his mother in 1955.