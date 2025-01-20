Trump’s Presidency May Start With a Grift Because of Course
Donald Trump does love some product placement.
Donald Trump’s Bible scam may be about to hit a new all-time low.
Singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood suggested Sunday night that Trump might be sworn in on a Trump-branded Bible.
“When Donald Trump puts his hand on the Bible and swears the oath to take care of the country, and he’s the 47th president of the United States, I’m hoping it will be this Bible—” Greenwood told Fox News at Trump’s inauguration rally, holding up a special Gold Edition of Trump’s God Bless the USA Bible.
“There are only gonna be 5,000 of these. And I know he’s going to take the oath by putting his hand on several Bibles. He might do this one as well,” Greenwood continued.
It’s possible that Greenwood is just trying to sell something during his five minutes on television. Last week, Trump’s inauguration committee announced that the president-elect would use the same two bibles that he used during his first swearing-in in 2017: one that Abraham Lincoln used in 1861 and another that was gifted to Trump by his mother in 1955.
The kitschy copies of the Good Book are a joint venture between Trump and Greenwood, who popularized the song for which it’s named. As of August, the “only Bible endorsed by President Trump,” as the website boasts, had already raked in $300,000 in royalties for the president-elect.
While normal copies of Trump’s Bible usually go for around $60, special editions “commemorating the 45th and 47th president” are available on preorder for $99.99.
What better way to illustrate that for Trump, taking the oath of office has never been anything more than a money-making grift than for him to use it as an opportunity to sell Bibles?