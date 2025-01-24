Trump Hints His Defense Secretary Nominee May Be in Serious Trouble
Hours after Pete Hegseth cleared a major procedural hurdle in the Senate, President Trump suggested his embattled nominee may not ultimately be confirmed.
Senators are expected to cast their final vote on defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth by late Friday—but the man who appointed him doesn’t appear to be too tapped into the details of the massive Republican undertaking.
Speaking with Newsmax at Joint Base Andrews early Friday, Donald Trump insisted that Hegseth—one of his more controversial appointees—was a “good man.” But his tone, helicopters whirring in the background, more closely resembled that of a reality TV host playing both sides than an executive expressing total confidence that his appointee would ascend to the top of the Pentagon.
“I hope he makes it,” Trump repeated to the far-right network.
“I was very surprised that Collins and Murkowski would do that,” Trump continued, referring to Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, who broke ranks with Republicans by opposing Hegseth’s nomination in a procedural 51–49 vote Thursday afternoon.
“And of course Mitch is always a ‘no’ vote, I guess. Is Mitch a ‘no’ vote? How about Mitch?” Trump added. McConnell voted on Thursday to advance Hegseth’s nomination, though he could still oppose Hegseth’s appointment in the final vote.
But even if McConnell ultimately swings against Trump’s pick, Democrats would still need one more Republican detractor to keep Hegseth out of the highest echelons of the nation’s military complex. Trump, it seems, is just creating suspense around the vote, which is still expected to pass.
Hegseth, a 44-year-old former infantry officer, has been under fire since Trump tapped him to lead the Pentagon. The heat has primarily stemmed from a shocking 2017 police report that revealed the Army veteran was accused of raping an attendee at a Republican women’s conference in Monterey, California. Hegseth has also admitted to several other scandals, including five affairs that he had during his first marriage.
Hegseth’s FBI background check ahead of his Senate hearing barely touched on the scandals, failing to interview Hegseth’s ex-wives or the woman who accused him.
Since then, his former sister-in-law has also accused him of “erratic and aggressive behavior” and abuse, claiming that the TV star grabbed his second wife and made her fear for her safety, to the point that the two sisters shared a code word to communicate when she felt she was in danger.