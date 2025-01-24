MLK’s Family Reacts to Trump Order to Declassify Assassination Files

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” the text of the joint resolution reads.

The term-limiting amendment was ratified in 1951, after President Franklin D. Roosevelt served a whopping four terms. Previously, the two-term limit had been an unofficial precedent set by George Washington. But the language of Ogles’s switch would, conveniently, pretty much only aid Trump, while simultaneously excluding another popular former U.S. leader from competing to retake the White House: President Barack Obama.

Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal,” the Tennessee Republican said in a statement. “He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him.”