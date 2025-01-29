Marco Rubio Tries to Backtrack Foreign Aid Freeze—Causing More Chaos

Programs still subject to the aid freeze include anything involving diversity programs, gender, abortion, family planning, and “transgender surgeries, or other nonlife saving assistance,” the memo states.

The memo says that “implementers of existing lifesaving humanitarian assistance programs should continue or resume work if they have stopped” but added that “this resumption is temporary in nature, and except by separate waiver or as required to carry out this waiver, no new contracts shall be entered into.”

But this language hasn’t cleared up any of the confusion, as organizations and agencies are now scrambling to figure out what exactly is considered “lifesaving” under the new memo. For example, one of the programs halted last week is the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which funds clinics, hospitals, and other organizations around the world combating HIV and AIDS. It’s unclear if that work can now resume.