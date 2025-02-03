Canada Responds to Trump’s Tariffs War With Plan Targeting Republicans
Trump’s new tariffs are about to hit Republican states where it hurts most.
Canada is ready to fight fire with fire—and burn Republicans in the process.
As Trump’s aggressive 25 percent tariffs on the country went into effect at midnight, Canada responded with retaliatory tariffs of its own.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced over the weekend that the country will impose 25 percent tariffs on more than $105 billion worth of U.S. goods like alcohol, coffee, clothes, and furniture. On Sunday, he clarified the retaliation will also include “precision strikes” against red states, with tariffs on Kentucky whiskey, Florida oranges, and appliances from South Carolina, according to The Wall Street Journal. This set of tariffs drops Tuesday.
Canada also plans to levy another tariff on cars, trucks, and agriculture in three weeks. Ontario and British Columbia, some of the largest consumers of U.S. alcohol, are blocking its sale in those provinces after spending $700 million per year on them. And on Monday, Ontario dumped a $100 million contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink.
Mexico, not to be outdone, planned to announce its own set of Republican-targeted retaliatory tariffs on Monday while also starting a “Made in Mexico” campaign. But at the last minute, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the two countries had come to an agreement delaying the start of Trump’s tariffs by at least one month.
Still, the trade war with Canada is expected to significantly hurt the consumer the most. Inflation will rise, as will unemployment. Even Trump himself knows this.
“THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!)” the president wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID. WE ARE A COUNTRY THAT IS NOW BEING RUN WITH COMMON SENSE — AND THE RESULTS WILL BE SPECTACULAR!!!”
We’ll see just how much pain red states are willing to bear for Trump’s trade war very soon.
This piece has been updated.