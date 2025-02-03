Elon Musk Installs Illegal Server to Seize All Federal Workers’ Data
Elon Musk’s DOGE henchmen are helping him make his most terrifying power grab yet.
Elon Musk has taken control of government employees’ private data by having his cronies illegally install a commercial server at the Office of Personnel Management.
Musk and his handpicked associates at the fake “Department of Government Efficiency” are using their ill-gotten access to control federal databases containing Social Security numbers, home addresses, medical histories, and other sensitive personal information, according to journalists Caleb Ecarma and Judd Legum at Musk Watch.
Many of these Musk staffers are young people between 19 and 24, such as software engineer Akash Bobba, an undergraduate student at University of California, Berkeley, and 2022 high school graduate Edward Coristine. At Musk’s direction, these inexperienced underlings now have access to the private information of every federal employee, and even people who have merely applied to federal jobs.
Musk’s people were given access to the federal government’s official hiring site USAJOBS, where people hoping to secure a federal job often enter their personal information including Social Security numbers, home addresses, and employment records in their applications. They also gained access to the Enterprise Human Resources Integration (EHRI) system, which contains Social Security numbers, dates of birth, salaries, home addresses, job descriptions, and disciplinary records of every single federal employee.
“They’re looking through all the position descriptions … to remove folks,” said one OPM employee about Musk’s team. “This is how they found all these DEI offices and had them removed—[by] reviewing position description level data.”
In addition, the DOGE staffers also have access to systems relating to onboarding, job performance reviews, and even the system the government uses to manage employee health care, which could violate laws on protected health information such as HIPAA.
“What [Musk is] doing will put so many government employees at risk. It’s not at all what the office is intended for,” a former OPM director told Musk Watch. “I just can’t believe what I’m seeing.”
The unprecedented access also leaves federal employee data unsecured and vulnerable to hackers, said one OPM employee. One of the new email lists created by Musk’s people was already hit by a flood of spam emails last week.
“China and Russia are literally trying to hack us every day and we just gave all this data over to somebody that’s not been properly vetted,” one of the OPM staffers said. “It’s not just Amanda Scales, it’s all the [political appointees] in that office right now. So it’s multiple vulnerability points.”
Many senior government officials have been locked out of EHRI and OPM, and thus can’t track what changes have been made by DOGE cronies. They could be doing irreparable damage to the federal civil service in their attempts to thin it out, with few, if any, ways of finding out what they’re doing. It kind of makes Hillary Clinton’s storing of government data on a private email server look rather quaint, doesn’t it?