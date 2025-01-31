Trump Is Now Begging Federal Workers to Take His “Buyout”
Donald Trump is desperate to cut the federal government.
President Donald Trump is doubling down on his ultimatum to federal employees, sending yet another wretched email on Thursday that practically begs employees to take “deferred resignation” and leave the public sector.
The email, titled “Fork in the Road FAQ,” answered a number of questions clarifying the details of Trump’s “buyout” offer that was announced earlier this week.
The Office of Personnel Management, or OPM, sent an email to more than two million federal employees on Tuesday presenting them with the option to either return to the office full-time and adhere to “enhanced standards” of conduct or resign by February 6 and receive severance pay until September 30.
The offer naturally sparked confusion and outrage, and the “Fork in the Road FAQ” is a feeble attempt to provide federal employees with clarity and supposedly appealing incentives to quit. The memo made clear that employees who chose to resign would not have to work throughout their eight months of severance pay.
In response to a question about vacation, the OPM wrote that employees who resign are welcome to “stay at home and relax or to travel to your dream destination.”
The email also encouraged employees to get a second job while they’re on leave.
“The greater way to American prosperity is encouraging people to move from lower productivity jobs in the public sector to higher productivity jobs in the private sector,” the email reads, insulting the work of millions who dedicated their careers to the civil service.
The message is a blatant and desperate attempt to sweep the federal workforce clear of the president’s adversaries, and is uncannily similar to a memo from Elon Musk to Twitter employees in 2022. Musk encouraged Twitter (now X) staffers to resign unless they could commit to being “extremely hardcore.”
As nearly all of Trump’s promises are, the offer is also fraught with legal concerns. The OPM can’t promise paid leave for federal employees in agencies other than its own, and government funding is only guaranteed through March 14, not September 30.