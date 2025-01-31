Trump Is Now Begging Federal Workers to Take His “Buyout”

The Office of Personnel Management, or OPM, sent an email to more than two million federal employees on Tuesday presenting them with the option to either return to the office full-time and adhere to “enhanced standards” of conduct or resign by February 6 and receive severance pay until September 30.

The offer naturally sparked confusion and outrage, and the “Fork in the Road FAQ” is a feeble attempt to provide federal employees with clarity and supposedly appealing incentives to quit. The memo made clear that employees who chose to resign would not have to work throughout their eight months of severance pay.

In response to a question about vacation, the OPM wrote that employees who resign are welcome to “stay at home and relax or to travel to your dream destination.”