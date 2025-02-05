Trump’s Purge Finds a Troubling New Target: The CIA

Those goals are more aggressive surveillance and more anti-China activity, the aide said. Trump’s CIA plans to spy on allied governments like Mexico and take a more hardline approach to drug cartels, classifying them as terrorist organizations. This buyout is yet another step in Trump’s efforts to reshape the federal bureaucracy in his image and fill it to the brim with loyalists who will carry out his goals no questions asked.

The buyout itself is also highly questionable, as Trump does not have the line-by-line authority to authorize funds for such a thing.

“There’s no statutory authority that I can see for the president making this offer,” Senator Tim Kaine told The Wall Street Journal. “The administration immediately knows, you don’t want to work for me. They’ll find some other way to get rid of you. You should not raise your hand.”