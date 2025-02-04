Trump Begins His Dark Plan to Use Guantánamo Bay to Detain Immigrants
Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans just got even more cruel.
The Trump administration is deporting its first round of immigrants to Guantánamo Bay on Tuesday.
“A flight is expected to transport migrant detainees to Guantanamo Bay today, a U.S. official tells CBS News,” Camilo Montoya-Galvez of CBS News wrote on X Tuesday. “This would be the first migrant detainee transfer since Pres. Trump directed officials to expand detention space at Guantanamo to hold as many as 30,000 migrants.”
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed the news, saying on Fox Business that the flight was already underway.
“President Trump is not messing around, and he’s no longer going to allow America to be a dumping ground for illegal criminals from nations all over this world,” Leavitt said.
This sets in motion the executive order Trump signed last week, which makes the infamous detention center a holding facility for detained immigrants.
“We have 30,000 beds in Guantánamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people, some of them are so bad we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back,” Trump told reporters last week. “So we’re gonna send them out to Guantánamo. This will double our capacity immediately, and tough, that’s a tough place to get out of. Today’s signing brings us one step closer to eradicating the scourge of migrant crime in our communities once and for all.”
This news comes hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that El Salvador had agreed to detain prisoners from the United States, including American citizens, in its super-jail. Both Guantánamo Bay and El Salvador’s prisons are notorious for rampant human rights violations, including but not limited to mental and physical torture, sexual violence, and forced labor.