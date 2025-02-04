The Proud Boys Just Lost Use of Their Own Name in the Funniest Way
A judge awarded the use of the group’s name and symbols to a church in Washington, D.C.
The Proud Boys have lost the legal rights to their name to a Black church they attacked.
D.C. Superior Court Judge Tanya Bosier ruled Monday that the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church now owns the name and symbols of the violent white nationalist hate group, The New York Times reported.
The ruling is the outcome of an incident in December 2020. Fresh off a Supreme Court decision rejecting Texas’s bid to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election for Donald Trump, the Proud Boys took to the streets of Washington, where a violent confrontation with counterprotesters broke out.
During their march, members of the Proud Boys, including their leader, Enrique Tarrio, trespassed onto the church’s property and set its Black Lives Matter banner ablaze. Tarrio was arrested on vandalism charges on January 4 and was consequently not present for the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol just days later. He was still sentenced with seditious conspiracy for helping plan the riot.
In June 2023, D.C. Superior Court Judge Neal Kravitz ruled that the destruction of property at Metropolitan AME had been “highly orchestrated” and “hateful and overtly racist conduct,” and granted a $2.8 million default judgment against the Proud Boys—but the group never handed over the money.
Lawyers for the church then sought to satisfy that judgment by having the group hand over something of value: its name. The decision bars the Proud Boys from selling any merchandise with its name or associated symbols without the express permission of the church.
Tarrio, who was serving a 22-year sentence until Donald Trump pardoned him last month, was less than thrilled about the decision. He said in a statement that the judge should be impeached, and that the church should forfeit its nonprofit status.
“Their actions are a betrayal of justice,” Tarrio wrote in his statement. “I hold in contempt any motions, judgments and orders issued against me.”
In an interview with Alex Jones shortly after being released from prison, Tarrio promised “retribution” for Trump supporters being imprisoned for their crimes related to the January 6 riot.
“We’ve got to do everything in our power to make sure that the next four years sets us up for the next 100 years,” Tarrio said.