The Proud Boys Just Lost Use of Their Own Name in the Funniest Way

The ruling is the outcome of an incident in December 2020. Fresh off a Supreme Court decision rejecting Texas’s bid to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election for Donald Trump, the Proud Boys took to the streets of Washington, where a violent confrontation with counterprotesters broke out.

During their march, members of the Proud Boys, including their leader, Enrique Tarrio, trespassed onto the church’s property and set its Black Lives Matter banner ablaze. Tarrio was arrested on vandalism charges on January 4 and was consequently not present for the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol just days later. He was still sentenced with seditious conspiracy for helping plan the riot.

In June 2023, D.C. Superior Court Judge Neal Kravitz ruled that the destruction of property at Metropolitan AME had been “highly orchestrated” and “hateful and overtly racist conduct,” and granted a $2.8 million default judgment against the Proud Boys—but the group never handed over the money.