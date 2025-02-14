Hegseth Invites Pizzagate Conspiracist to Join Him on Overseas Trip

“What SecDef Hegseth accomplished on this trip is historic. He delivered hard truths that are necessary to set conditions for peace,” Posobeic commented over a picture of Hegseth meeting with NATO on Thursday. “And he showed his true concern for the American soldier.”

“Just a photo of @PeteHegseth doing proper pushups in the snow in Poland in winter with the troops,” he posted again on Friday.

This decision has led defense officials to once again question Hegseth’s judgement, given that he has the conspiracy theorist behind “Pizzagate” tailing him on a diplomatic trip. This trip is yet another early example of the Trump administration’s willingness to go to war with the media. The only outlets traveling with Hegseth on his trip were Axios and three conservative outlets: Fox News, Newsmax, and Breitbart. Everyone else was sidelined.