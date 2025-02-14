Hegseth Invites Pizzagate Conspiracist to Join Him on Overseas Trip
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has invited one of the most extreme conspiracy theorists to join him on a high-stakes overseas trip.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth thought it’d be nice to have white supremacist conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec by his side on his first overseas trip, according to The Washington Post.
Trump’s new defense secretary invited Posobiec ahead of his high-stakes trips to Europe this week, asking the far-right conspiracy theorist to join the “media” pool. It was unclear whether Posobiec accepted the invitation, as Hegseth landed in Poland on Friday, but he has been documenting Hegseth’s activities on X every day.
“What SecDef Hegseth accomplished on this trip is historic. He delivered hard truths that are necessary to set conditions for peace,” Posobeic commented over a picture of Hegseth meeting with NATO on Thursday. “And he showed his true concern for the American soldier.”
“Just a photo of @PeteHegseth doing proper pushups in the snow in Poland in winter with the troops,” he posted again on Friday.
This decision has led defense officials to once again question Hegseth’s judgement, given that he has the conspiracy theorist behind “Pizzagate” tailing him on a diplomatic trip. This trip is yet another early example of the Trump administration’s willingness to go to war with the media. The only outlets traveling with Hegseth on his trip were Axios and three conservative outlets: Fox News, Newsmax, and Breitbart. Everyone else was sidelined.