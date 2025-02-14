Trump Admits He Has No Idea Why Elon Musk Met With India’s Modi
Donald Trump isn’t watching over what Elon Musk is doing—even if that’s meeting with other world leaders.
Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a very political-looking meeting that they swear was just business—and that Donald Trump barely knew anything about.
Musk and Modi met at Blair House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to discuss “space, mobility, technology and innovation,” as Modi put it on X.
At the sit-down, Modi was flanked by his entire foreign affairs team. His seven different aides sat facing some of Musk’s children, while Musk and Modi sat in the head chairs that the president and a foreign dignitary usually sit in.
The meeting raised eyebrows everywhere, as Musk has multiple potential business ventures with India, including his Starlink satellite network and is looking for a way around the country’s electric vehicle tariffs. Senator Chris Murphy posited that Musk was basically acting as secretary of state, but “not to ask for concessions that would benefit Americans, but for concessions that would make him rich.”
Trump, however, was clueless when asked about the meeting later that day.
“When Elon Musk met with Prime Minister Modi earlier today, did he do so as an American CEO or did he do so as a representative of the U.S. government?” a reporter asked Trump.
“Uhh, are you talking about me?” Trump replied.
“No, Elon Musk.”
“Well Elon—I don’t know. They met, and I assume he wants to do business in India, but India’s a very hard place to do business in because of the tariffs.… No, I would imagine he met possibly because he’s running a company,” Trump replied.
“How does Modi know if he’s meeting with a CEO or meeting with a representative of your government?” a reporter then asked.
“Well he’s meeting with me in a little while, so I’m gonna ask him that question,” Trump said.
This exchange only fuels the perception of Trump as a simple figurehead while the world’s richest man actually runs the show, kind of how the royals are in England. One can only wonder how far this will go. Does Musk just get access to every single important person who walks through the White House doors?