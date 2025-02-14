What Trump Is Really Doing With Shady Public Health Executive Order
Donald Trump established a “Make American Healthy Again Commission.”
Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday establishing the “Make America Healthy Again Commission,” which Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will chair. One virologist was quick to lay out multiple rhetorical quirks in the order that suggested an anti-vaccine agenda.
“Fortunately, I speak fluent anti-vax grifterese & can translate,” Dr. Angela Rasmussen wrote in an illuminating thread on X.
The order reflected many of Kennedy’s concerns as a vocal anti-vaccine advocate who has repeatedly pushed the long-debunked claim that vaccines lead to autism. During his confirmation hearing, Kennedy claimed he did not oppose vaccines but stressed studying the origins of chronic illness over researching infectious disease.
The executive order said that all research by all federal health agencies “should prioritize gold-standard research on the root causes of why Americans are getting sick.”
According to the “purpose” section of the order, this seemed to indicate research on “nutrition, physical activity, healthy lifestyles, over-reliance on medication and treatments, the effects of new technological habits, environmental impacts, and food and drug quality and safety” would be given priority. As Rasmussen put it, “vaccines, approved medications, processed food, lifestyle choices” were MAHA priorities.
The executive order established that within 100 days, the commission needed to submit a report assessing “the threat that potential over-utilization of medication,” among other things, poses to children.
The report would “assess the prevalence of and threat posed by the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, stimulants, and weight-loss drugs.”
Rasmussen wrote that the order’s references to the issue of “increased prescription of medication” translated to the claim that “evidence-based medicine is bad” and that a supposed “over-reliance on medication and treatments” in the U.S. suggested a shift toward “replacing vaccines and drugs with supplements.” Further, the order stated that agencies must “ensure the availability of expanded treatment options,” making it clear alternative medicine is on the menu.
The order also established a policy where agencies must “work with farmers to ensure that United States food is the healthiest, most abundant, and most affordable in the world.” During his Senate hearing, Kennedy had also pushed for stricter regulations on food additives. Rasmussen noted that this policy could create a context to “deregulate food standards.”
“We must restore the integrity of the scientific process by protecting expert recommendations from inappropriate influence and increasing transparency regarding existing data,” the order states. Rasmussen warned that this was creating a context to remove experts and replace them with pseudo-scientists.