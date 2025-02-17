Trump Launches Mass Purge of Air Traffic Control Staff
The Trump administration has kicked off a firing spree at the Federal Aviation Administration, despite four deadly plane crashes on his watch.
Donald Trump’s administration has begun indiscriminately culling scores of people who keep air travel safe, despite four deadly plane crashes during his first two months as president.
In a statement published Saturday, David Spero, the president of the AFL-CIO’s Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS), said that several hundred employees represented by the organization had been fired “without cause nor based on performance or conduct.”
The notices, sent from an “exec order” Microsoft email address, began arriving Friday evening, according to the statement. “It is possible that others will be notified over the weekend or literally barred from entering FAA buildings on Tuesday, February 18,” Spero said in the statement
“These are not nameless, faceless bureaucrats. They are our family, friends and neighbors. They contribute to our communities. Many military veterans are among them. It is shameful to toss aside dedicated public servants who have chosen to work on behalf of their fellow Americans,” Spero said.
Last month, Trump baselessly blamed the Federal Aviation Administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies for the deadly incident that killed 67 people aboard two aircrafts at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The FAA shortly after released a statement indicating that the air traffic control tower might have been understaffed at the time of the collision. Still, the Trump administration seems intent to assert that excess is the issue.
So far in 2025, there have been four deadly plane crashes in the United States. Before then, the most recent deadly commercial aircraft accident was in 2009.
“Staffing decisions should be based on an individual agency’s mission-critical needs,” said Spero, according to CNN. “To do otherwise is dangerous when it comes to public safety. And it is especially unconscionable in the aftermath of three deadly aircraft accidents in the past month.”
The move is part of a wider push from the Trump administration targeting probationary workers in the federal government, who have been employed for less than a year, and therefore lack the job protections of their colleagues. While they are the easiest to get rid of, they will undoubtedly prove difficult to live without.