Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s DOJ Hits Back After Court Tries to Stop DOGE Takeover

The Justice Department is willing to go to war so that Elon Musk’s DOGE can take over the Treasury Department.

Donald Trump shakes Elon Musk’s hand with both of his hands
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Trump administration is pushing back against a federal court order blocking Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing critical payment systems in the Treasury Department.

Attorneys in the Justice Department wrote an 11-page court filing late Sunday night that the order was “impermissible” and “anti-constitutional,” claiming that “basic democratic accountability requires that every executive agency’s work be supervised by politically accountable leadership, who ultimately answer to the president.”

The attorneys addressed their complaint to U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas in Manhattan, asking her to stop or modify the order and allow Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other Trump-appointed leaders to be briefed on the payment system. The original order blocking the DOGE takeover came from U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer on Saturday, who restricted access to career employees with proper training.

The order was the result of a lawsuit from 19 Democratic attorneys general over the access DOGE was given in the Treasury Department, alleging that Musk’s cronies were putting the critical federal payments system, which manages trillions of dollars in federal disbursements, at risk of manipulation or hacking.

According to Politico, DOJ lawyers are negotiating with the 19 states for an agreement to make Engelmayer’s order more narrowly tailored. On Monday, Vargas said that if there was no agreement by 5 p.m., she would demand an expedited review by late Monday night.

Trump allies are furious over the order, claiming that it could even bar Bessent, confirmed by the Senate, from running his own department. Some of them have even suggested ignoring the order, Politico reports. Still, the DOJ says that Treasury officials are complying with the order.

One of Musk’s henchmen, Marko Elez, reportedly had administrative access to sensitive federal payment systems and was even rewriting code, before resigning after his racist social media posts came to light last week. In X posts last week, Musk suggested that Elez would be rehired, but the Justice Department’s court filing only states that he resigned and that he returned materials and equipment.

DOGE employees have been allowed access in not just the Treasury Department but all over the federal government, including the Department of Energy, which manages the country’s nuclear arsenal, and the agency that manages the federal workforce, the Office of Personnel Management.

In some cases, federal court orders have restricted or even barred DOGE’s access, but Trump, Musk, and Vice President JD Vance are openly discussing defying the federal judiciary and igniting a constitutional crisis. The next several months will be pivotal not just for the future of the federal government, but also for the country.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Plan for Gaza Just Got Even Worse

Donald Trump has revealed he doesn’t just want to own Gaza. He wants to destroy it.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is fleshing out his idea of taking over the Gaza Strip—but it doesn’t include any long-term contingencies other than carving up the nation to be consumed by other countries in the Middle East.

“The White House press secretary told us last week that you’re committed to rebuilding Gaza. Steve Witkoff said that process would take 10 to 15 years,” started a reporter in the room, referring to the real estate developer and U.S. special envoy to the Middle East. “Does your commitment to rebuilding Gaza extend beyond your time in office?”

“I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza,” Trump said. “As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it.

“We’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back,” Trump continued. “There’s nothing to move back into—the place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished. Everything’s demolished.

“I mean you can’t live in those buildings right now, they’re very unstable, but we’ll make it into a very good site for future development by somebody.”

That somebody could be Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who has been eyeing the region for potential real estate projects since at least the beginning of last year. In March, Kushner praised Gaza’s waterfront beachfront property as “very valuable,” advocating at the time for the same plan that Trump touted last week: ethnic cleansing.

“It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but from Israel’s perspective I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up,” Kushner told Harvard’s Middle East Initiative faculty chair Tarek Masoud on March 8. “But I don’t think that Israel has stated that they don’t want the people to move back there afterwards.”

The definition of ethnic cleansing is the mass expulsion or killing of members of an unwanted ethnic or religious group in a society, per the Oxford English Dictionary. Ethnic cleansing has not been identified as an independent crime under international law, according to the United Nations.

“People can come from all over the world and live there,” Trump continued during the press conference Monday. “But we’re going to take care of the Palestinians. We’re going to make sure they live beautifully and in harmony and in peace and that they’re not murdered.

“This has been the most dangerous site anywhere in the world to live,” Trump added, not mentioning the fact that mass casualties in Gaza have overwhelmingly been at Israel’s hands.

By last week, more than 61,000 Palestinians had been killed in the war with Israel, per the Gaza Government Information Office. Over 15 months of fighting, Israel has cut off access to water, electricity, and food in the region under the banner of rooting out Hamas soldiers behind the October 7, 2023, attack. With the aid of American taxpayer dollars, they also decimated hospitals, health clinics, pharmacies, and shelters for millions of people in Gaza. Among those dead are 17,881 children, including 214 newborn infants.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Escalates MAGA’s Anti-“Woke” Purge of Military

Donald Trump has called for the dismissal of all military academy boards. And he’s pointing to wokeness as justification.

Donald Trump walks down a red carpet in the White House as he prepares to sign an executive order, which he is likely holding in his left hand.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump is looking to undo decades of racial progress within the military in his first month as president. 

On Monday morning, the president announced on Truth Social that he would be firing the “Board of Visitors” of each military academy, accusing the outside advisory boards meant to guide students of being “infiltrated” by wokeness. These boards are made up of military officers and current members of Congress from both the Democratic and Republican parties. 

“Our Service Academies have been infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues over the last four years. I have ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard,” the president wrote on Truth Social Monday morning. “We will have the strongest Military in History, and that begins by appointing new individuals to these Boards. We must make the Military Academies GREAT AGAIN!”

This move aligns with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s well-documented war on racial and gender diversity in the military, and MAGA’s general war on whatever they consider “woke.” Last week, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point eliminated clubs like the Asian Pacific Forum Club, Japanese Forum Club, National Society of Black Engineers, Korean-American Relations Seminar, Vietnamese-American Cadet Association, and the Native American Heritage Forum, among others. In his first week in office, Trump also signed an executive order gutting diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, programs in the military. This purging of basic cultural awareness from the military is in full swing. 

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Spent an Entire Interview Going on Weird, Nonsense Rants

Donald Trump didn’t even try to answer the questions.

Donald Trump raises his fist while boarding Air Force One
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Image

Donald Trump fumbled his way through a pre-Super Bowl interview where he skirted questions about his false promises to lower inflation, and delivered a muddled tirade when asked how he planned to bring Americans together.

Fox News’ Brett Baier asked Trump about whether his plan to impose tariffs will actually help American consumers. The president is expected to announce reciprocal tariffs this week on “every country,” and a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports.

“You said that ‘tariff’ is a beautiful word. There are some signs in the market, consumer confidence that they’re a little jittery,” Baier said. “So, if all goes to plan, when do you think families would be able to feel prices going down, groceries, energy? Or are you kind of saying to them, ‘Hang on, inflation may get worse until it gets better?’”

Even as Baier spoon-fed Trump an answer to sugarcoat his horrible plan to lower inflation, the president chose to divert into a complete nonanswer.

“No, I think we’re going to become a rich—and look, we’re not that rich right now! We owe $36 trillion. That’s because we let all these nations take advantage of us,” Trump said. “Same thing, like $200 billion with Canada. We owe 300—we have a deficit with Mexico of $350 billion. I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to let that happen!”

Trump’s nonanswer provided little comfort to consumers who are currently struggling to afford eggs amid an avian flu outbreak. In reality, Trump’s plans are expected to barely make a dent in the national debt and raise prices.

Baier then asked if Trump had “thought about how to try to bring the country together, to reach out or to find common ground?”

“Have you thought about that, or how that might go?” he pressed.

“I’d love to do it,” Trump said. Then, the interview footage appeared to have been cut, and it’s unclear what, if anything, was edited out of his response.

“But, I would say this,” Trump continued. “We have to um, come together. But to come together, there is only one thing that’s gonna do it, and that’s massive success. Success will bring the country together.”

“But it’s hard. And I say it’s hard—I just signed a bill allowing for women not to have to be punished by men in sports. In other words, men are not gonna be allowed to play in sports against women,” Trump said, completely changing the subject again to brag about his transphobic bill targeting a handful of athletes.

In short, Trump’s answer was: I will bring America together by turning its citizens against each other. But even that is too charitable an interpretation, because in the end, he couldn’t really get the words out.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump and His Project 2025 Chief Sued Over Sudden CFPB Shutdown

Donald Trump is being sued again—this time, by a union.

Russell Vought puts his hand on his suit as he prepares to sit for his Senate confirmation hearing for OMB director.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s attempt to shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been met with a lawsuit. 

The National Treasury Employees Union, which represents employees at the bureau, on Sunday filed two lawsuits against Russell Vought, the newly confirmed director of the Office of Management and Budget and the CFPB’s acting head. One lawsuit is seeking to block Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, from gaining access to employee information, stating that three of the pseudo-department’s staffers were granted internal system access. 

The same day that Vought granted DOGE access to CFPB systems, the lawsuit alleges,  Musk posted “CFPB RIP” on X. 

The second lawsuit attacks a directive from Vought issued in an email over the weekend ordering the CFPB’s employees to stop most, if not all, their work, including investigations and issuing new rules. The suit alleges that Vought’s directive “reflects an unlawful attempt to thwart Congress’s decision to create the CFPB to protect American consumers.” Vought also has refused to receive the agency’s latest funding disbursement. 

CFPB employees were told that their headquarters would be closed this week in a move reminiscent of what happened to the U.S. Agency for International Development last week. Just like at USAID, much of the bureau’s website is no longer working, and last week, Trump fired the agency’s director, Rohit Chopra. 

Closing the agency was a major recommendation in the conservative manifesto, Project 2025, and Vought, as one of the document’s architects, is clearly carrying out that goal along with Musk and Trump. It seems that much like the rest of the Trump’s administration’s wanton actions, the fate of the CFPB will be decided in the courts.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Kristi Noem’s Attempt to Diss Democrats Embarrassingly Backfires

Noem was trying to defend Elon Musk’s meddling in the government.

Kristi Noem speaks at the Department of Homeland Security
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AFP/Getty Images

A Freudian slip from the secretary of Homeland Security might have revealed her own personal take on Elon Musk’s federal takeover—and its residual national security risks.

Speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, a recently confirmed Kristi Noem momentarily seemed to forget that she—and the world’s richest man—are now part of the government that their longtime rhetoric so vehemently rejects.

“I remember a time when Republicans were very careful about, and worried about, the government—particualrly unelected people—having access to personal data,” Bash said.

“Well, we can’t trust the government anymore,” Noem responded.

“You are the government,” Bash pressed.

“Yes, that’s what I’m saying,” Noem continued. “The American people now are saying that we have had our personal information shared and out there in the public—”

“But now Elon Musk has access to it,” Bash interjected.

“Yes, but Elon Musk is part of the administration that is helping us identify where we can find savings and what we can do and he has gone through the processes to make sure that he has the authority that the president has granted him,” Noem said.

“You’re totally comfortable with him,” Bash continued.

“I am today by the work that he is doing identifying waste, fraud, and abuse. His information that he has is looking at programs, not looking at personal data and information,” Noem continued, evading the fact that the billionaire actually has tapped into sensitive data—such as federal databases containing Social Security numbers, home addresses, and medical histories—for hundreds of millions of Americans. “This audit needs to happen to make sure we are going through a process that adds integrity back into these programs.”

Whether Musk even has the proper clearances to access such sensitive data has been an ongoing topic of discussion. Last week, Trump designated Musk a “special government employee,” which, per the Justice Department, is “anyone who works, or is expected to work, for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period.” But hours after the appointment, even top officials in the administration weren’t confident that Musk had cleared a background check to do the job.

On Thursday, a U.S. District Court in Washington acknowledged the apparent threat of Musk’s rapid involvement in the government, blocking him and two of his DOGE groupies from further accessing government databases.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s DHS Chief Admits DOGE Has Infiltrated Department

Elon Musk’s DOGE minions are now inside the Department of Homeland Security.

A protester holds a sign blocking his face that reads "Stay Out of Our Government, Warning Keep Out" With a picture of Elon Musk doing the Hitler salute
BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images

CNN’s Dana Bash and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had an exasperating, circular argument on Sunday regarding Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency now having unfettered access to troves of personal data housed in the department.

The Washington Post is reporting that Musk and his DOGE team have access to FEMA’s sensitive disaster data, which includes personal information about tens of thousands of disaster victims,” Bash said to Noem. “Have you authorized Elon Musk and his team to have access to Americans’ personal data that is housed inside DHS?”

“We’re working with them at the president’s direction, to find what we can do to make our department much more efficient,” Noem replied. “This is essentially an audit.”

“That’s different from him having access to personal data that is housed in—”

“The president has authorized him to have access,” Noem said curtly.

“And you feel comfortable with that?” Dash asked.

“Absolutely!’

“I remember a time when Republicans were very careful about, and worried about … the government—particularly unelected people—having—”

“Well we can’t trust the government anymore,” Noem retorted.

“You are the government,” Bash said.

Noem went on to reiterate the same point again: An unelected billionaire having personal access to this kind of information is totally fine because Trump said so, years of Republican policy be damned.

This is just another moment in Trump’s all-out blitz on the federal government, as he allows Musk and his team of young cronies to hack away at critical parts of our federal apparatus. A federal judge just rebuked DOGE’s attempted takeover of the Treasury on Saturday, and multiple lawsuits have been filed by states and labor unions against DOGE for violating privacy rights. But that hasn’t stopped Musk yet.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Tries to Hide Super Bowl Frustration by Bullying Taylor Swift

Donald Trump had backed the Kansas City Chiefs to win the big game.

Taylor Swift watches the Super Bowl LIX
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Donald Trump is once again taking shots at Taylor Swift, because it’s normal for the president to have a problem with a pop star.

Both Trump and Swift were in attendance at the Super Bowl LIX Sunday, where they watched helplessly as the very popular Kansas City Chiefs were decimated by the righteous Philadelphia Eagles. At one point, the jumbotron showed Swift in the stands, and the crowd reacted poorly.

Swift, who has been dating the Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce for more than a year, has proved herself to be a lightning rod for the more misogynist sports fans. She was able to shake it off, laughing with her famous friend Ice Spice, but Trump took the opportunity to revive his one-sided feud with the musician.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Trump still seems sore that Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, and once pathetically declared, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Even before that, MAGA weren’t her biggest fans. However, it’s not clear that it was a MAGA crowd at all, but rather one composed mostly of Eagles fans cheering against her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Trump fled the stadium during a very political halftime performance by Kendrick Lamar, after backing the losing team.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s Reaction to Court Order Blocking DOGE Is as Ominous as It Gets

Donald Trump’s supporters are urging him to ignore judges who rule against him. His own thoughts on the matter don’t exactly inspire confidence.

Donald Trump smiles weirdly. His spray tan is dark.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans spent the weekend openly attacking the federal judiciary and, by extension, the Constitution’s separation of powers.

Elon Musk took the first shot early Sunday morning with an X post, angrily reacting to a federal judge blocking his“Department of Government Efficiency” from accessing Treasury Department records.

“A corrupt judge protecting corruption. He needs to be impeached NOW!” Musk posted.

Later, JD Vance chimed in with his own attack on the federal judiciary.

“If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal. Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power,” Vance posted.

Trump initially feigned ignorance when a reporter aboard Air Force One asked him about Vance’s statements later in the day, even attacking the journalist’s media outlet.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about. Neither do you,” Trump said, asking the reporter who he was with. When the reporter replied “HuffPost, Sir,” Trump replied, “Oh, no wonder. I thought they died.”

Trump gave a more complete answer to another reporter.

“We’re very disappointed with the judges that would make such a ruling. But we have a long way to go. We have to look, we have to find all of the fraud that’s going on. We have tremendous fraud, tremendous waste, and tremendous abuse, and theft, by the way,” Trump said. “And the day you’re not allowed to look for theft and fraud, et cetera, then we don’t have much of a country. So, no judge should frankly be allowed to make that kind of a decision. It’s a disgrace.”

These reactions are very worrying for the constitutional framework of the United States, where the separation of powers is supposed to provide a check from the judicial branch, represented by the courts, against the executive branch of the president and vice president. A billionaire oligarch like Musk is not supposed to have authority in the federal government, even if he is the world’s richest man, who funded the president’s campaign to the tune of $250 million.

Trump and Vance are floating the idea of ignoring federal court rulings against them, which would create a constitutional crisis in the United States. The conservative Supreme Court may not even step in to defend the separation of powers, and they’ve already granted Trump near-immunity. The Republican-led Congress will never even consider impeaching the president, either. What is to be done?

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

MAGA Has Total Meltdown Over Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

The right is freaking out over a Super Bowl halftime show rife with American imagery.

Kendrick Lamar performs on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar’s very normal Super Bowl halftime show had the MAGA faithful pearl-clutching and conspiracy theorizing.

The iconic Pulitzer Prize and 22-time Grammy winner livened up an otherwise uncompetitive game with a classic performance that centered hip-hop and Black American culture—and featured the likes of Samuel L. Jackson (dressed in American flag garb as Uncle Sam), Serena Williams, and SZA. It only makes sense that right-wingers hated everything about it.

“The halftime show you just watched is clearly the regime’s response to Trump’s historic gains with black men,” shamed former Representative Matt Gaetz wrote on X, even though Lamar was announced as the halftime show performer months before Election Day.

“Raise your hand if you survived the black nationalist Super Bowl LIX halftime show,” right-wing commentator Eric Daugherty wrote on X, even as Lamar’s stage and costume designs were rife with American flag imagery.

“Hey NFL, Trump won. We no longer let talentless mumbling pagan satanic cultists do halftime shows and pretend like people like it,” MAGA media shill Benny Johnson said. “Thanks, everyone.”

In reality, the halftime show was fine, and Kendrick Lamar is an excellent rapper. These people took issue with the show because it didn’t fit into their narrow “post-woke” vision of America—but neither does a very large chunk of this country. This isn’t the first time Kendrick Lamar has performed at the Super Bowl, and it isn’t the first time Blackness has been a major theme of the show. And yet MAGA continues to cry about it.

