Trump’s DOJ Hits Back After Court Tries to Stop DOGE Takeover
The Justice Department is willing to go to war so that Elon Musk’s DOGE can take over the Treasury Department.
The Trump administration is pushing back against a federal court order blocking Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing critical payment systems in the Treasury Department.
Attorneys in the Justice Department wrote an 11-page court filing late Sunday night that the order was “impermissible” and “anti-constitutional,” claiming that “basic democratic accountability requires that every executive agency’s work be supervised by politically accountable leadership, who ultimately answer to the president.”
The attorneys addressed their complaint to U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas in Manhattan, asking her to stop or modify the order and allow Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other Trump-appointed leaders to be briefed on the payment system. The original order blocking the DOGE takeover came from U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer on Saturday, who restricted access to career employees with proper training.
The order was the result of a lawsuit from 19 Democratic attorneys general over the access DOGE was given in the Treasury Department, alleging that Musk’s cronies were putting the critical federal payments system, which manages trillions of dollars in federal disbursements, at risk of manipulation or hacking.
According to Politico, DOJ lawyers are negotiating with the 19 states for an agreement to make Engelmayer’s order more narrowly tailored. On Monday, Vargas said that if there was no agreement by 5 p.m., she would demand an expedited review by late Monday night.
Trump allies are furious over the order, claiming that it could even bar Bessent, confirmed by the Senate, from running his own department. Some of them have even suggested ignoring the order, Politico reports. Still, the DOJ says that Treasury officials are complying with the order.
One of Musk’s henchmen, Marko Elez, reportedly had administrative access to sensitive federal payment systems and was even rewriting code, before resigning after his racist social media posts came to light last week. In X posts last week, Musk suggested that Elez would be rehired, but the Justice Department’s court filing only states that he resigned and that he returned materials and equipment.
DOGE employees have been allowed access in not just the Treasury Department but all over the federal government, including the Department of Energy, which manages the country’s nuclear arsenal, and the agency that manages the federal workforce, the Office of Personnel Management.
In some cases, federal court orders have restricted or even barred DOGE’s access, but Trump, Musk, and Vice President JD Vance are openly discussing defying the federal judiciary and igniting a constitutional crisis. The next several months will be pivotal not just for the future of the federal government, but also for the country.