Chaos Erupts at Education Department as Members of Congress Locked Out
Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s war on the Department of Education just escalated a notch.
In a wild scene, federal officers are blocking Democratic members of Congress from entering the Department of Education.
Members of Congress gathered at the department headquarters on Friday but were denied entry. A man can be seen on video asking the crowd, “What business do you have here?” He was swiftly met by a chorus of “Who are you?” and “We are members of Congress!”
Democrats had met to protest Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s plans to abolish the entire Education Department and were looking to demand a meeting with the department’s senior leadership. This also comes as Musk’s DOGE lackeys have begun to use AI to audit the department.
“I’m here with multiple members of Congress. We’re here to go to the Department of Education to fight for education, and they have locked the doors,” said Congressman Maxwell Frost in a video he posted on X. “They’re not letting us in; it says ‘All Access Entrance’; there’s a random guy out here who’s refusing to let us in—”
“His name is Jim Hairfield!” said Congresswoman Maxine Waters as Frost panned the camera to her, arms clutched to her chest as she braved the chilly D.C. morning.
“And right here they have armed officers, as well, acting like we’re dangerous,” Frost continued. “A year ago I’d be able to walk into this building and not be locked out.… Elon is allowed in, but not you, not your elected representatives, not parents, not students. Elon can go in, his goons can go in, but not the representatives of the people.”
While they may have been denied entry, this is a promising sign of life from a party that just a week ago was getting its phones blown up by distressed voters begging the party to do something other than shake their heads while MAGA runs rampant.