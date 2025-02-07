Chaos Erupts at Education Department as Members of Congress Locked Out

“We are members of Congress!”



Lawmakers attempting to enter the U.S. Department of Education but ED has locked its doors. pic.twitter.com/0QXwfN1c9L — Arthur Jones II (@arthurjonesii) February 7, 2025

Democrats had met to protest Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s plans to abolish the entire Education Department and were looking to demand a meeting with the department’s senior leadership. This also comes as Musk’s DOGE lackeys have begun to use AI to audit the department.

“I’m here with multiple members of Congress. We’re here to go to the Department of Education to fight for education, and they have locked the doors,” said Congressman Maxwell Frost in a video he posted on X. “They’re not letting us in; it says ‘All Access Entrance’; there’s a random guy out here who’s refusing to let us in—”

“His name is Jim Hairfield!” said Congresswoman Maxine Waters as Frost panned the camera to her, arms clutched to her chest as she braved the chilly D.C. morning.