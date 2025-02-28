Take a Wild Guess Who Bezos Met With After Washington Post Change

“Unbelievable. I had dinner with Jeff Bezos last night,” Trump replied, before going on to describe Bezos and the rest of the MAGA billionaires as “smart guys.”

The Spectator conducted the interview on Thursday, meaning Bezos met with the president just hours after he announced a MAGA makeover of The Washington Post.

Bezos announced Wednesday that the opinion editor David Shipley would be resigning and that the Post’s opinion desk would only be focusing on “writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets.” The pivot was a culmination of multiple ideological steps toward MAGA that the paper has taken over the last few months. This isn’t really about personal liberties as much as it’s about being on the winning team.

