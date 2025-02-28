Take a Wild Guess Who Bezos Met With After Washington Post Change
The Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos had quite an interesting dinner after announcing a shocking change to what the paper will and won’t publish.
Billionaire Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos had a sit-down with Trump the same day of his right-wing crackdown on the opinion desk, according to The Spectator’s interview with the president.
“A lot of the people who played a significant role in that election, and particularly on the tech side of things, have come around to support you,” The Spectator’s Ben Domench said to Trump.
“Unbelievable. I had dinner with Jeff Bezos last night,” Trump replied, before going on to describe Bezos and the rest of the MAGA billionaires as “smart guys.”
The Spectator conducted the interview on Thursday, meaning Bezos met with the president just hours after he announced a MAGA makeover of The Washington Post.
Bezos announced Wednesday that the opinion editor David Shipley would be resigning and that the Post’s opinion desk would only be focusing on “writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets.” The pivot was a culmination of multiple ideological steps toward MAGA that the paper has taken over the last few months. This isn’t really about personal liberties as much as it’s about being on the winning team.