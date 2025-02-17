Washington Post Caves to Elon Musk and Scraps Ad
The newspaper was all set to run a print ad critical of the tech mogul, but then balked.
The Washington Post—owned by billionaire and Trump inauguration attendee Jeff Bezos—spiked a print ad critical of Elon Musk and his increased influence on the federal government.
The watchdog group Common Cause, in cooperation with the Southern Poverty Law Center, had agreed to pay the Post $115,000 for one ad placement on the front and back of Tuesday’s print edition, and another similar full-page ad on the inside of the paper.
The ad shows a laughing Musk positioned over the White House with the question “Who’s running this country: Donald Trump or Elon Musk?” in large bold letters.
“Since day one, Elon has created chaos and confusion and put our livelihoods at risk. And he is accountable to no one but himself,” smaller print below reads. “The Constitution only allows for one president at a time. Call your senators and tell them it’s time Donald Trump fire Elon Musk.”
The ad includes a link and QR code for FireMusk.org at the bottom of the page. It was approved by the Post, all set to be delivered to subscribers at the Capitol, Pentagon, and the White House.
“We submitted the artwork back on Tuesday of last week. I’m assuming it went through a legal department or other kind of review. They said, ‘You can have something inside the paper but you can’t do the wrap.’ We said thanks, no thanks because we had a lot of questions,” Common Cause President Virginia Kase Solomón said to The Hill on Sunday.
On Friday, Common Cause learned the wrap ad would not be running, according to Kase Solomón.
“Is it because we’re critical of what’s happening with Elon Musk? Is it only ok to run things in the Post now that won’t anger the president or won’t have him calling Jeff Bezos asking why this was allowed?” Kase Solomón asked.
A spokesperson for the Post declined to comment to The Hill, citing the newspaper’s policy of keeping silent about internal decisions about specific advertising campaigns.