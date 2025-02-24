DeSantis Trashes Byron Donalds After Surprise Trump Endorsement

Ron DeSantis is scrambling after Donald Trump upended his plans to make DeSantis’s wife his successor for governor of Florida with a single Truth Social post.

“I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. “I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! ... As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda.… Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!”