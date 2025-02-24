DeSantis Trashes Byron Donalds After Surprise Trump Endorsement
There’s a growing feud among Florida Republicans.
Ron DeSantis is scrambling after Donald Trump upended his plans to make DeSantis’s wife his successor for governor of Florida with a single Truth Social post.
“I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. “I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! ... As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda.… Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!”
This ringing endorsement is an indirect rejection of DeSantis, with whom Donalds had a public feud after he endorsed Trump over DeSantis in the 2024 Republican primary. And it’s a direct rejection of DeSantis’s wife, Casey.
“[Casey is] somebody that has, I think, the intestinal fortitude and the dedication to conservative principles,” DeSantis told reporters on Monday. “Anything we’ve accomplished, she’d be able to take to the next level.”
He went on to take shots at Donalds.
“The reality is we’ve achieved victories in Florida.… A guy like Byron, he just hasn’t been a part of any of the victories that we’ve had here over the left over these last years,” DeSantis said. “He’s just not been a part of it. He’s been in other states campaigning doing that and that’s fine, but OK, then deliver results up there.”
Shamed former attorney general nominee and Florida Republican Matt Gaetz chimed in on X: “Man it hurts me to see this [sad emoji]. Governor DeSantis, don’t you remember when you, @ByronDonalds and I were working collaboratively to get you elected in 2018? We literally were your debate prep team.”
DeSantis has long tried to keep one foot in the MAGA pool and another in classic conservatism. That tightrope act may come to a head in 2028 as the GOP makes critical choices about its post-Trump future.