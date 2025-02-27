How Trump Bullied MAGA Rep. Into Changing Her Vote on Budget Bill
Representative Victoria Spartz originally said she would vote against the reconciliation bill.
Donald Trump screamed Republican Representative Victoria Spartz into submission on his disastrous budget bill, Puck reported Thursday.
The Indiana congresswoman, one of the three initial holdouts on the reconciliation bill, claimed Wednesday she was a “hard no” on the resolution, which would force the Committee on Energy and Commerce to reduce the deficit by at least $880 billion from 2025 to 2034. That committee oversees Medicaid, sparking widespread concerns that Republicans were simply seeking a way to slash the crucial program.
When asked by CNN’s Manu Raju whether she would bend to pressure from her colleagues, Spartz replied, “You don’t know me well enough.… You should know better than that by now.
“We cannot be weak, and we have to do the right thing for the people,” she said.
But that was before Spartz took a furious phone call from the president, whose screaming could be heard by the congresswoman’s colleagues across the Republican cloakroom, according to Puck. Trump shouted that Spartz was a fake Republican set on undermining his agenda, and loudly reminded Spartz that he was the president, Puck reported.
As a freshly scolded Spartz walked out of the cloakroom, Mike Johnson patted her on the back. “You know what you have to do,” the House speaker said.
Spartz flipped, telling reporters later that she’d had a “great conversation” with Trump, who was “on board to get some great things done on health care.”
“I trust his word,” she told reporters. It seems like Spartz doesn’t know Trump well enough and should know better than that by now.
Trump claimed after his Cabinet meeting Wednesday that he was “not going to touch” Medicaid, Medicare, or Social Security. But without severe slashing to federal programs, Republicans will fail to accumulate the savings required to offset the cost of the tax breaks imposed by the budget bill.
Representative Warren Davidson also flipped from “nay” to “yay” after a call from Trump. In the end, the only Republican holdout was Representative Thomas Massie.