Trump Kicks Zelenskiy Out of White House After Screaming Fight

The White House told reporters that Trump had kicked Zelenskiy out, but Zelenskiy has not commented yet on whether he was asked to leave or if he left on his own accord.

Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich reported that the White House claimed that Zelenskiy’s team was “begging to reset” after the meeting, but that the Ukrainian president had been dismissed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz.

Clearly expecting to be showered with praise, Trump and Vance were triggered by Zelenskiy’s demeanor and rhetoric. The White House claimed that the world leader had been “shrugging and rolling his eyes” throughout their conversation, and that the president and U.S. officials felt disrespected.