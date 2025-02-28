Trump Kicks Zelenskiy Out of White House After Screaming Fight
The two world leaders had gotten into a shouting match.
Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s joint press conference was canceled Friday, after a disastrous meeting between the world leaders.
The press conference was set to take place Friday afternoon, only to be unceremoniously canceled after a reportedly tense exchange between the two men.
The White House told reporters that Trump had kicked Zelenskiy out, but Zelenskiy has not commented yet on whether he was asked to leave or if he left on his own accord.
Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich reported that the White House claimed that Zelenskiy’s team was “begging to reset” after the meeting, but that the Ukrainian president had been dismissed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz.
Clearly expecting to be showered with praise, Trump and Vance were triggered by Zelenskiy’s demeanor and rhetoric. The White House claimed that the world leader had been “shrugging and rolling his eyes” throughout their conversation, and that the president and U.S. officials felt disrespected.
Zelenskiy did not sign the rare minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine before his early departure.
The minerals deal was a key feature of ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Ukraine to get paid back for the billions in aid that the U.S. has supplied to the war-torn country. While Trump claims the U.S. has provided $350 billion, the real number is closer to $174 billion. The deal would funnel half of the Eastern European nation’s rare earth minerals—hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of materials—into the American market.
For now, the deal seems dead in the water.
Trump posted on Truth Social shortly before canceling the press conference, attempting to downplay just how much of a catastrophe their shouting match—er, meeting had been. Clearly expecting to be showered with praise, Trump and JD Vance took turns flying off the handle as the Ukrainian president attempted to answer their questions.
“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure,” Trump wrote.
Trump also indicated that Ukraine had been disinvited from negotiations to end Russia’s unlawful and deadly invasion into its territory.
“It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” he wrote.
This story has been updated.