Republicans Are Freaking Out About Trump’s Budget After Voting for It
Republicans are suddenly not so pleased with their reconciliation bill win.
Republicans are already worried that their aggressive policy agenda could bite them come midterms.
The House GOP passed a budget resolution Tuesday that will gut major social services, including Medicaid, which provides health insurance to more than 72 million Americans. The $880 billion cut is a trade-off for conservatives who were tasked by Donald Trump to extend his 2017 tax plan, which will overwhelmingly benefit corporations and is projected to add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit.
But now that the budget resolution is in the rearview, conservative lawmakers are afraid that the forthcoming fiscal package could damn their chances at reelection.
“It could be trouble.… We saw what happened in 2018,” one moderate Republican told Axios, referring to the last Trump administration’s midterm year when anger over the GOP agenda flipped 40 House seats in favor of the Democrats.
Conservatives were quick to distance themselves from the budget framework following a 217–215 vote, which passed with no Democratic support and only one Republican defection (Representative Thomas Massie).
“Last night’s vote was just a procedural step to start federal budget negotiations and does NOT change any current laws,” Republican Representative Rob Bresnahan said in a statement Wednesday.
Others practically lied about the contents of the resolution, misdirecting Americans into believing that the bill did not task the House Energy and Commerce Committee to find, at minimum, $880 billion in savings from programs that fall under its jurisdiction, a seismic order that leaves the committee with practically no other option than to cut away at Medicaid.
Speaking with CNN, Montana Representative Ryan Zinke insisted that there was “zero mention of cutting Medicaid,” which, while technically true, misrepresented the scope of the resolution.
“A billion dollars is our goal over 10 years,” Zinke relented after being repeatedly pressed by CNN’s John Berman on how much Republicans would be willing to cut from the program.
In the days since the vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson has reportedly “ruled out” the largest cuts to the health insurance program, though he’s failed to offer any specifics as to how the party will do so without affecting Americans’ benefits.
Meanwhile, Republicans at home have faced fiery town halls led by their irate constituents, furious to discover that their elected representatives are sailing them down the river in order to advance Trump’s agenda.