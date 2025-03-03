Trump Is Ready to Fudge Our Economic Statistics—to Protect DOGE
Trump is about to hide DOGE’s true costs from the entire country.
The Trump administration might exclude government spending from gross domestic product reports to cover up upcoming poor economic reports, and to hide the true scope of Department of Government Efficiency cuts.
In an interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures over the weekend, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was asked whether the massive cuts spurred by Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative could have a negative impact on the economy.
Lutnick’s response was to cast doubt on GDP reports and announce a change.
“You know that governments historically have messed with GDP,” Lutnick said. “They count government spending as part of GDP. So I’m going to separate those two and make it transparent.”
This would present an inaccurate picture of the U.S. economy and complicate what is considered a measuring tool for the country’s economic health. Government actions impact the economy in many ways, from deficits and regulations, to tax and spending changes. With DOGE actions resulting in many federal workers losing their jobs, and more layoffs on the horizon, these ex-employees will be reducing their spending, which will have ripple effects on the economy.
Lutnick appears to be repeating what Musk posted on X on Friday. The tech mogul/fascism enthusiast also attacked how the GDP is measured, claiming that “a more accurate measure of GDP would exclude government spending.”
“Otherwise, you can scale GDP artificially high by spending money on things that don’t make people’s lives better,” Musk’s post added.
Musk was corrected by his own Community Notes feature on X, which pointed out that the government already has a report measuring GDP excluding government spending called “Value Added by Private Industries” that accounts for 88.7 percent of American GDP.
All of this seems to indicate that Musk, Lutnick, and the rest of the Trump administration are worried that the coming economic reports are going to look very bad and reflect poorly on the new president. So, they are attempting to discredit the numbers and try to juke the stats to make themselves look good. But that won’t change the real economic ripple effects of their decisions, as well as the lost jobs and less consumer spending, which voters won’t be quiet about.