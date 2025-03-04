Republican Official Orders Party to Avoid Town Halls After Protests
The NRCC issued a stark warning to all Republican members of Congress.
Republicans in Congress seem to be afraid of their own constituents, and are now trying to avoid in-person town hall meetings.
At a closed-door Tuesday meeting, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Representative Richard Hudson, told his colleagues to put their phones down and listen, saying that his colleagues should not be holding town hall meetings.
The North Carolina representative compared the atmosphere at recent Republican town halls, which have resulted in protests and heckling, to those during the first year of Donald Trump’s first presidential term in 2017. Hudson also said that protests at town halls, as well as at district offices, are likely to get worse.
Democrats quickly called out the Republicans’ spinelessness.
Democratic Representative Theresa Leger Fernandez said Republicans “are afraid of their constituents,” and a spokesperson for House Majority PAC, the leading political action committee for House Democrats, called them “cowards.”
“If you’re going to have the audacity to raise prices and rip away health care from millions of Americans, you should at least have the courage to face your constituents,” said the spokesperson, CJ Warnke.
President Trump has claimed that “paid troublemakers” are responsible for the unrest at Republican town halls, posting on Truth Social Monday that “it is all part of the game for the Democrats, but just like our big LANDSLIDE ELECTION, it’s not going to work for them!”
House Speaker Mike Johnson has also accused paid protesters of stirring up trouble for Republicans, and another House Republican, Mark Alford, used the age-old bogeyman of “outside agitators” to try to explain away the hecklers at a town hall he held last month.
In reality, discontent is growing across the country as Trump and Elon Musk lead a radical overhaul of the federal government and gut vital policies. Republicans are unwilling to recognize that the growing protests are actually legitimate, and in one case in Idaho, even used violence to squash one of them. The more they ignore the discontent, though, the more likely Hudson’s prediction will come true: The protests will only get worse.