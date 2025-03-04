Republican Official Orders Party to Avoid Town Halls After Protests

“If you’re going to have the audacity to raise prices and rip away health care from millions of Americans, you should at least have the courage to face your constituents,” said the spokesperson, CJ Warnke.

President Trump has claimed that “paid troublemakers” are responsible for the unrest at Republican town halls, posting on Truth Social Monday that “it is all part of the game for the Democrats, but just like our big LANDSLIDE ELECTION, it’s not going to work for them!”

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also accused paid protesters of stirring up trouble for Republicans, and another House Republican, Mark Alford, used the age-old bogeyman of “outside agitators” to try to explain away the hecklers at a town hall he held last month.