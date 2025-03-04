Trudeau Forced to Fact-Check Trump’s Weird Post on Canada’s Banks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that Americans would share the brunt of the tariff costs. “Americans will lose jobs. Americans will be paying more for groceries, for gas, for cars, for homes—because we have always done best when we work together,” he said during a press conference Tuesday. “Now that [Trump has] moved forward with tariffs, we’re going to see the real impact of a trade war between our countries. And that impact will be to hurt American families.”

Trump’s previous tariff proposals are predicted to affect just about every product under the sun, from ground beef and bananas to liquor and gas. An executive order signed by Trump in February reinstated his 2018 tariff on steel and aluminum, raising tariffs for both to 25 percent. That regulation is slated to take effect March 12. Once it does, production costs for America’s automakers are likely to jump, as will costs for the country’s construction industry, which is already struggling to meet the demands of a historic nationwide housing crisis.

Trump has leaned into tariffs as a key component of affording an extension to his 2017 tax plan, which overwhelmingly benefits corporations and is projected to add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit. But experts believe that a trade war would be to the overwhelming detriment of American consumers and its allies abroad—and that the self-inflicted pain could only serve to benefit U.S. adversaries around the globe.